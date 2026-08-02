Browns Locker Room Buzz Favors Surprise QB Over Shedeur Sanders

Dillon Gabriel has been mostly the forgotten man in the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition, but a former NFLer says the second-year passer is generating significant buzz inside the locker room.

Breiden Fehoko said he’s heard from Browns players that Gabriel has been the most impressive so far through the first week of training camp.

“Don’t shoot the messenger,” Fehoko wrote on social media. “Word in the Cleveland Browns locker room is the best quarterback isn’t Deshaun or Shedeur right now.”

Fehoko was most likely referring to Gabriel, who has worked behind Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders during the opening stages of training camp. The other quarterback on the roster is sixth-round rookie Taylen Green, who has had very few opportunities so far.

Fans Doubt Report on Browns QB Dillon Gabriel

The post quickly went viral and sparked debate about how seriously Gabriel should be considered in the competition.

“I can see that!” one fan responded. “Dillon is smart when it comes to picking up the offense and the white board, Xs and Os! This is believable cause they’re in shorts and T-shirts, so this is where he should shine. However, he isn’t the most talented QB so when the pads get on, that will change.”

Another fan offered a more measured assessment.

“Idk about all that,” the fan said. “However, Dillon has been slinging it; I will say that. Couple picks for sure but overall he’s had some really nice throws.”

Others pointed to the quality of competition Gabriel has faced while operating further down the depth chart.

“He’s playing only against the 3rd team defense, so yea he might look better,” another fan wrote. “Would prefer a battle between him and Sanders over Sanders and Watson.”

Fehoko later doubled down on his report.

“I will say if you check my track record I don’t think I’ve ever been wrong when it comes to my NFL sources,” he wrote.

Browns Coach Praises Dillon Gabriel’s Preparation

Browns head coach Todd Monken acknowledged that Gabriel has not received the same attention or workload as the two quarterbacks ahead of him. However, Monken came away impressed after watching Gabriel operate during the opening week of camp.

“I thought he looked really good yesterday, did some really good things,” Monken said. “Guy’s a good quarterback. You don’t get to this level – same with Tay (Taylen Green) – without being elite. I don’t care if you’re a coach, if you’re in this building, you’re at the top of your profession. Coaching and playing. And everybody else in this building. So, they’re talented players; we just don’t have enough reps to go around.

“So, how does that change for any player on the roster? Keep doing what you did yesterday, right? Whether it’s him or anybody else who isn’t getting the same reps. But I thought he functioned at a high level. He had a really nice bench route where he anticipated the throw, and he prepares like he’s going to get first-team reps, which is awesome.”

Gabriel started six games as a rookie, going 1-5 while completing 59.5% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. His run as the starter ended after he suffered a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens in November, opening the door for Sanders.

Gabriel protected the ball but struggled to create explosive plays. His longest completion went for 26 yards, while the Browns averaged only 5.1 yards per passing attempt with him. While he has some momentum, Gabriel’s most meaningful sign of progress will not come through public praise or online chatter. It will come through his practice workload.