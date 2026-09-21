Browns Locker Room Sends Clear Message on Deshaun Watson After Upset

The Cleveland Browns are off to a 1-1 start after an upset road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

In the win, which was delayed for hours at the 2 minute warning of the fourth quarter due to weather, quarterback Deshaun Watson played well.

Cleveland won 23-19 after outscoring Tampa Bay 17-10 in the second half.

Cleveland Browns Players Want Deshaun Watson to Succeed

Before Cleveland’s Week 2 game against the Buccaneers, there were reports that Watson would be playing for his job already.

The veteran quarterback performed well as he led Cleveland to a massive upset win over Tampa Bay. After the win, Browns analyst Anthony Lima of 92.3 The Fan claimed the entire locker room is pulling for Watson to succeed.

“You guys as the fans might hate Deshaun Watson’s guts, rightfully so,” Lima said. “It’s been abysmal. But, those players, they were fighting their asses off to try and get a win, even after a two-hour delay, where we had no idea what it was going to look like when they came out of that tunnel. We even got the report that Tiffany Blackmon said it was like a ghost in that Tampa Bay locker room, there was no talking, it was quiet.

“She talked about the Brows; it was music, and everyone was laughing, having a good time. Say what you want about hating 4, those guys don’t. Even when he was named a captain and everyone was appalled, those guys like him. They like him, they are treating him like a football player.”

It’s a clear message from the Browns locker room as they are rallying around Watson and to see the veteran quarterback succeed.

In the win against the Buccaneers, Watson went 24-of-30 for 238 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Cleveland HC Turns Focus to Panthers

Although the Browns pulled off an upset win over Tampa Bay, Cleveland head coach Todd Monken is already turning its attention to Week 3.

The Browns will have their home opener in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. After Cleveland’s win, Monken said it shows how the NFL is a week-to-week league and anything can happen.

“It’s a week-to-week league. It just is,” Monken said postgame. “Just look around, look at the scores. We just went back to work. … You know what they did, they pulled their big-boy pants on, go back to work and fight like hell to fix it. That’s all we can do, and that’s what they did. And that’s what we’re gonna do, enjoy this win, go back to work and get ready for the Carolina Panthers.”

Cleveland will host the Panthers on September 27, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.