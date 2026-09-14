Browns Put Locker Room on Notice After Deshaun Watson Decision

Todd Monken expects his team to get behind his quarterback decision, regardless of how anyone in the locker room feels about it.

With Deshaun Watson getting another start after a dismal opener, Monken made clear Monday that players will not have a vote on whether the Cleveland Browns stick with the veteran or turn to Shedeur Sanders.

“They don’t have a choice. This isn’t a debate. I don’t ask them to make the play calls. Their job is to play,” Monken said. “I don’t blame anyone for having their opinion, but ultimately it’s up to us to support whoever we put out there.”

Watson was one of Cleveland’s five captains for Week 1, another responsibility Monken handed him entering the season. The Browns are selecting captains weekly through the coaching staff, with players voting on permanent season captains at the end of the year.

Watson will now get another opportunity to lead the offense in Tampa Bay, with Monken expecting the rest of the team to help him deliver a better result.

Browns Give Deshaun Watson Another Start After Rough Opener

Monken left Watson’s status unsettled immediately after Sunday’s loss, declining to commit before reviewing the film. By Monday, he had given his answer.

“I anticipate Deshaun being our starter,” Monken said.

Watson’s first regular-season appearance in nearly two years offered little encouragement until the outcome was settled. He threw an interception on Cleveland’s opening possession, and the Browns fell behind big early and lost 34-10 to Jacksonville.

Watson finished 16-of-22 for 205 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His biggest play was a 46-yard touchdown pass to rookie Denzel Boston with 1:52 remaining, making the final numbers look considerably better than the afternoon had been.

“It’s only been two weeks that he’s got all the reps. There are some really good things on the film. Things you can build on,” Monken said. “And there were some others that, operationally, we got to get better at.”

Monken also pointed to the Boston touchdown as an example of Watson playing decisively and communicating with his receiver, even with the game out of reach.

“We got to play better around him and we have to call it better. And he’s got to play better,” Monken said. “Our inability to function consistently as an offense was a byproduct of ‘we,’ coaching and playing.”

Browns’ Offensive Problems Put QB Decision Under Scrutiny

Part of the argument for starting Watson over Sanders was his ability to manage the offense. His experience was supposed to help Cleveland get organized, handle protections and avoid costly mistakes before the snap. Against Jacksonville, the Browns repeatedly struggled with those fundamentals.

Cleveland finished with 11 penalties for 75 yards. Three consecutive penalties late in the first half erased a potential scoring opportunity, adding to an afternoon of stalled possessions.

Those issues make it harder to sell patience with Watson if the operation remains a problem. Sanders would inherit many of the same shortcomings, but Watson needs to provide the advantage that helped him win the job.

The defense also gave Cleveland little chance, allowing Trevor Lawrence to throw four touchdown passes as Jacksonville scored on its first four possessions. A quarterback switch alone would not fix everything that went wrong.

Still, another ineffective outing from Watson would leave Monken with a much tougher decision. If the Browns return from Tampa Bay at 0-2 with the offense still sputtering, giving Sanders a chance in the Sept. 27 home opener against Carolina would become increasingly difficult to resist.