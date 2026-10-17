Browns Catch Major Break Before Week 6 Ravens Showdown

Of course, the Cleveland Browns would prefer to beat the Ravens on an even plain, with everyone healthy and at their best. That’s not the nature of the NFL, though, and the fact is, no matter who’s healthy and who’s not, the games all count the same. So, maybe there’s a bit of a sigh of relief from Berea this weekend as Baltimore’s star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Huntington Bank Field.

Jackson has been dealing with an ankle injury, and the week started with optimism that he would be able to play. Jackson has thrown for 967 yards in four games this season, leading the team to a 3-1 record when he starts. He has thrown six touchdowns with one interceptions and has a league-best passer rating of 119.6.

Tyler Huntley, who has twice spent training camp with the Browns, will start in his place. He is 8-9 as a starter.

Browns Defense Facing Injury Issues With Lamar Jackson Out

The Browns defense, though, is dealing with a handful of significant injuries itself. There is still some hope that top players will be on the field on Sunday.

Star defensive lineman Mason Graham (knee, ankle) and linebacker Carson Schwesinger (ankle) are questionable for the game. Both only practiced once last week. Edge rusher Derek Barnett (ankle) is also questionable.

The Browns could use Graham back in action because depth at the position is thin, though Sam Kamara and Chris Williams played well last week. But tackle Mike Hall Jr. (ankle) and Kalia Davis (quad) are both out.