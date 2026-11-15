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Browns Get Major New Update on Denzel Boston Injury

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Denzel Boston #12 of the Cleveland Browns
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Denzel Boston #12 of the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns will get an important test at home on Sunday in Week 10 against the Texans, a team that has bounced back from an 0-4 start with three wins in their last four games and has begun to look again like one of the teams expected to compete for the AFC championship. Former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud has been brilliant over the course of the season, even during Houston’s rough start, but in his last five games, he has thrown for 291.7 yards per game with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions, and a 117.2 quarterback rating. The Browns offense figures to have a tough time keeping up, scoring-wise, with Houston and news that receiver Denzel Boston was seen leaving practice in a walking boot on Friday was certainly disheartening.

Boston, a second-round pick in 2026, leads the Browns with 507 yards receiving and has made 32 catches on the season, for an impressive 15.8 yards per catch this season. He was listed as questionable with a toe injury after practice on Friday.

But there was good news on Boston on Sunday morning. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN: “Browns WR Denzel Boston (questionable, toe) is expected to play today vs Houston barring a surprise, per source.”

The Browns and Texans will kick off at Huntington Bank Field at 1 p.m. ET.

Sean Deveney is a veteran sports reporter covering the NBA, NFL and MLB for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2019 and has more than two decades of experience covering the NBA, including 17 years as the lead NBA reporter for the Sporting News. Deveney is the author of 7 nonfiction books, including "Fun City," "Before Wrigley became Wrigley," and "Facing Michael Jordan." More about Sean Deveney

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