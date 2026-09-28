Cleveland Browns 3-Year Wide Receiver Handed Concerning Take on Future

The Cleveland Browns could be moving on from a former third-round pick amid some mistakes.

Cleveland is off to a 2-1 start and picked up back-to-back wins as the Browns beat the Carolina Panthers 21-18.

The Browns will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 4.

Cleveland Browns Could Move on From Malachi Corley

Cleveland selected KC Concecpion and Denzel Boston in the first and second rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft to add to the receiver room. That made the room more competitive, and former third-round pick Malachi Corley made the roster.

Corley was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. He spent just one year in New York. He had a minimal role with Cleveland last year, and this season, he’s yet to make a catch.

Corley made the roster for special teams and trick plays, but he fumbled the ball on Sunday and Browns analyst Ernesto Cova believes that could cost him his job.

“Malachi Corley made the Browns’ roster for his ability to contribute to trick plays and on special teams. He hasn’t done any of the first, and he put his team into a troubling position when he did the latter,” Cova wrote. “Corley fumbled the ball and gave the Panthers great field position on the first play of the second half. With so many options to return punts and kicks, this is the type of miscue that could get Corley cut.”

Corley hasn’t lived up to the hype of being a third-round pick in 2024, as the speedy receiver has yet to even have a target this season. So, he is on the outside looking in, and after a fumble, perhaps his job security is also in question.

Cleveland Atop AFC North

The Browns are 2-1 and are tied for the top spot in the AFC North as every team in the division is 2-1.

Cleveland has played much better in back-to-back games and after the win, Browns head coach Todd Monken was thrilled with the win.

“All right, I said to the team in there, I mean, ‘if you want to talk about resiliency, you want to talk about team, you want to talk about guys having each other’s back through thick and thin, similar to last week,” Monken said postgame. “The ups and downs, the flow of an NFL game, kind of pick yourself up and find a way to go score at the end.’ And so what a great win for the Browns. And it’s really, like I said, it’s credit to our guys collectively. Our defense played their ass off, really did. …

“I’m going to enjoy the win, because we are two and one with a division rival coming to town, and we know we can certainly play a heck of a lot better on offense. The pieces are there; we’re just not coaching or playing. And what are we going to do? Fight like hell to fix it. That’s all you can do. And I’m very, very proud of our guys, because what I’ve seen for six months showed up as men, and that’s about as proud of a win as I’ve been a part of. Certain parts of it are disappointing, but really proud of our guys.”

The Browns are 2.5-point underdogs at home against Pittsburgh.