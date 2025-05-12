Browns Face Intense Backlash After Mason Graham Camp Video Goes Viral

The Cleveland Browns could have selected Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick, but they traded that opportunity to the Jacksonville Jaguars instead.

Cleveland got a haul in the deal, moving down three spots to No. 5 and picking up a second-rounder, fourth-rounder and 2026 first-rounder in the process. The second-round pick turned into running back Quinshon Judkins out of Ohio State, the fourth-round pick turned into running back Dylan Sampson out of Tennessee, and the Browns used the No. 5 pick on defensive tackle Mason Graham out of Michigan.

NFL draft analysts were almost universally high on Graham as the top interior defensive lineman in the 2025 class, which ESPN’s Matt Miller said fits Cleveland’s needs specifically.

“The Browns have strength on the defensive line with Myles Garrett, but the team has struggled to find a running mate beside him. Graham is an ideal scheme fit as a 3-technique with elite leverage and first-step quickness,” Miller wrote. “In the Browns’ 4-3 base defense, Graham will have an impact on rushing and passing downs, thanks to his background as a three-down player. Graham was my No. 4 player in the class and is a value for Cleveland after trading down from No. 2.”

But despite Graham’s potential, what he showed on the field during rookie minicamp has some fans seriously concerned and criticizing the team for moving off the No. 2 pick and the chance to draft Hunter.

Yikes: Many Browns fans are worried about how No. 5 draft pick Mason Graham looked at rookie minicamp. A very lackluster outing…😳🫣 https://t.co/NTsYduQQft pic.twitter.com/gRwTPSnlGR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 11, 2025

“Yikes: Many Browns fans are worried about how No. 5 draft pick Mason Graham looked at rookie minicamp,” Dov Kleiman posted to X. “A very lackluster outing.”

Kleiman added that the viral video also caught Graham vomiting on the field after doing basic, non-contact drills, which brings into question his physical shape as offseason work begins.

Browns Fans Get After DT Mason Graham on Social Media

The video, which came out on Saturday, May 10, made the rounds on social media to what one could accurately describe as the opposite of fanfare.

“They continue to have bad drafts,” one person wrote on X. “Two QBs and then this guy.”

“Dude has sometime to drop some lbs and get in shape,” another fan added. “Hopefully this is a wake up call.”

“Wow,” a third user posted. “Some dudes don’t come prepared, but this just looks next level bad, lol.”

Mason Graham Had Outstanding College Career at Michigan

Despite all the negativity, there was a strong section of commenters who urged patience and referred to the game tape that Graham put on the field during his time at Michigan.

Graham was the No. 1-ranked defensive tackle in his class after earning All-American honors twice as a Wolverine. He was also a finalist in 2024 for the Bednarik Award (top defender in the nation, regardless of position) as well as the Outlander Award (top defensive lineman in the nation).

Graham, who turns 22 in early September, left college after three years. He finished his collegiate career with 108 tackles, including 18 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble. He was also a key cog on Michigan’s 2023 National Title team.