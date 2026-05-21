Browns Star Reveals ‘Pretty Bad’ Injury as OTAs Open

The Cleveland Browns had their first run-throughs on organized team activities–lovingly known as OTAs–this week, with Tuesday being closed off to the prying eyes of the media, and Wednesday being the one session this week that was open. While most of the focus of the day centered around the quarterback race between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, second-year defensive lineman Mason Graham–the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft and one of the top rookie linemen in the league–broke a surprising bit of news in his media session: He had a cracked rib in the final stretch of the season, but kept playing.

Actually, scratch that: Graham cracked a rib against the 49ers in Week 13, broke it on the first play of the game in Week 14, and played through the final five weeks without missing a beat. In fact, Graham played 52 snaps in Week 17, which was a season high–until he broke it with 53 snaps in Week 18.

Not only did Graham keep playing with a broken rib, but he actually played more.

Mason Graham Broke Rib in Browns Loss to Titans

Graham made a tackle in the first play of the Week 14 Browns loss to the Titans, bringing down ball-carrier Tony Pollard, and that’s when the cracked rib was broken, he explained.

“San Francisco, I cracked it. Tennessee, first play, I made a tackle and I broke it all the way. I just kind of played through that as it was,” Graham said.

The NFL offices might not much like the way Graham’s way of explaining how he played through the pain–by popping medication–but he still deserves come commendations for his toughness. “I had a broken rib so I mean, it hurt pretty bad. Just take a little pill before the game, suck it up a little bit and get through it,” he said.

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Browns Could Have a Future Star

Graham is not as well-heralded as other members of the Browns’ rookie class from 2025, but he did record good numbers, going for seven tackles for a loss and 49 tackles altogether. He held his own among a talented corps of linemen and rated 33rd in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus, out of 127 defensive linemen last season.

PFF easily rated him as the top rookie at his position in 2025, with Chargers third-round pick Jamaree Collins No. 2 on the list, rated 51st overall. Defensive linemen are often given the longest learning curve as far as adjusting to the NFL, and if that holds with Graham, the Browns will have a star on their hands in time.

Mason Graham on Injury: ‘Definitely Felt It’

But the rib injury was not, Graham said, pleasant. He was able to put it out of his mind while the Browns were playing, but inevitably, it would get whacked by an offensive lineman and cause renewed pain. It has, obviously, healed since.

The pain is memorable: “Especially for a lineman. If I am over here and getting hit by this guy, someone would come hit me on my side right where my ribs are. I took the chance by playing through it, so I wasn’t really thinking about it in the moment but definitely felt it after the games.”