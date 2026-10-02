Browns Breakout Star Suffers Early Injury in Steelers Game

Of all the players the Cleveland Browns do not want to see go down with an injury here in a critical Week 4 game against the Steelers, the first game against an AFC North this season, it is defensive lineman Mason Graham. Not only has Graham been showing himself to be worthy of the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NFL draft that the Browns used on him, but he has been among the best defensive lineman in the sport through three weeks, tallying 4.0 sacks, including 2.0 against the Panthers in Week 3.

But midway through the second quarter, as the Steelers were engaged in an extended drive following a Browns 3-and-out, Graham was laying down on the field after a play, raising concerns about his health. Graham walked off under his own power, a good sign, but then was led back into the locker room with a little more than five minutes to play in the first quarter. Bad sign.

As Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Clevleand.com noted on Twitter/X: “Left knee for Browns’ Mason Graham, got bent back.”

Daniel Otefusi of ESPN updated to note that Graham was “questionable” to return.

Browns’ Mason Graham a ‘Game-Wrecker’

Coming into the game, Graham was tabbed a player to watch for the Browns-Steelers matchup by ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, who noted that the strength of the Steelers offense in the interior of the offensive line.

Speaking on “NFL Live” on ESPN, Orlovsky highlighted Steelers guard Mason McCormick and center Zach Frazier. But he also noted that Graham’s speed and athleticism gives them a serious challenge.

From Orlovsky: “Mason Graham, for Cleveland, is starting to play really good football. Pittsburgh, we talked about their offensive line, was so good this weekend against a player like Dexter Lawrence. I think two specific areas—how they handle Mason Graham and his quickness in the run game. I think that’s the thing that stood out. As an offensive person going against a defensive tackle that has this quickness laterally, side to side, it’s always, do we have to double-team him in the run game? …

“The second thing is, can we single-block him in the pass game or do we have to devote two people to him? Because even though Carolina did, with the athleticism and the twist of this stuff, he was a game-wrecker in many ways.”