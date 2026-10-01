Browns’ 2nd-Year Starter Tabbed ‘Game-Wrecker’ vs. Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are only in Week 4, but it’s still fair to say that Thursday night’s game against the Steelers, the first AFC North battle for Cleveland, is truly a tentpole game for the 2026 version of this team. The Week 1 loss to the Jaguars is well in the rearview mirror after two tough, grinding wins against good-not-great NFC teams but getting a leg up in the division while going to 3-1 to start the year would move the Browns from a cute early season story to a feasible playoff contender. And while the focus will be on the quarterbacks–Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers–ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky says the team battle should focus on Mason Graham.

Yes, the second-year Browns defensive tackle has already made a big leap from what was a promising NFL rookie campaign, and is being talked about now for his presence on the field rather than his potential into the future. The Steelers’ line will test that.

High Praise for Mason Graham

Speaking on “NFL Live” on ESPN this week, Orlovsky highlighted the interior strength of Steelers guard Mason McCormick and center Zach Frazier. But he also noted that Graham’s speed and athleticism gives them a serious challenge.

From Orlovsky: “Mason Graham, for Cleveland, is starting to play really good football. Pittsburgh, we talked about their offensive line, was so good this weekend against a player like Dexter Lawrence. I think two specific areas—how they handle Mason Graham and his quickness in the run game. I think that’s the thing that stood out. As an offensive person going against a defensive tackle that has this quickness laterally, side to side, it’s always, do we have to double-team him in the run game? …

“The second thing is, can we single-block him in the pass game or do we have to devote two people to him? Because even though Carolina did, with the athleticism and the twist of this stuff, he was a game-wrecker in many ways.”

Browns vs. Steelers Battle Will Be Won at the Line

Essentially, then, the decision to double-team Graham will have a big impact on the Browns vs. Steelers on Thursday night, which kicks off at 8:15 pm ET from Huntington bank Field. Again, there will be much attention paid to the delicately improving passing games of both the Browns and Steelers, but keep a focus on the trenches–Graham has already amassed 4.0 sacks in three games.

“We can talk about the pass game all we want. Whoever wins that battle, between McCormick and Frazier vs. Mason Graham, I think, goes a long way,” Orlovsky said.