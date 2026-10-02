Browns Get Massive Update on Mason Graham Knee Injury

It would behoove any fan of an NFL team, given what we’ve seen from early medical diagnoses coming from league and team insiders in recent weeks (ahem, Jaxson Dart), to proceed with caution on projecting the outcome with significant injuries. But Cleveland Browns star defensive tackle Mason Graham, who has been in the midst of a dominant early season with 4.0 sacks in his first three games, suffered a twisted knee on Thursday night against the Steelers and had to leave the game in the second quarter. There is much trepidation about his status.

Graham did not return, and after the game, coach Todd Monken did not have an update or any insight into the severity of Graham’s injury. For a defense that has begun recalibrating itself after the offseason upheaval that saw coordinator Jim Schwartz leave and star edge Myles Garrett follow him via trade months later, Graham has become a significant presence. He would be missed if he must sit out an extended period.

Mason Graham ‘Dealing With a Knee Injury’

But, speaking on the “Good Morning Football” program on NFL Network on Friday morning, league insider Ian Rapoport did provide some reason for Browns optimism.

Said Rapoport: “The reason Mason Graham has been popping is that he leads the team in sacks and has been an excellent, excellent addition to that defensive front, left the game early last night, dealing with a knee injury. You can see it pretty clearly on the broadcast. Was able to walk on the sidelines, was not carted off, walked to and from the blue tent, that is a good sign. He is going to get an MRI today.

“Early belief is that he has dodged a bullet and maybe it is not a significant knee injury. If that is the case, it would be excellent, excellent news for the Cleveland Browns. Cautious optimism is the right way to describe it but the MRI is going to tell all to determine how much time he is going to miss.”

Browns Get Extended Break

Coach Todd Monken will meet with Browns media on Friday and perhaps have more answers. The Browns did get a good performance from Mike Hall–himself playing through injury–in the wake of Graham’s departure. The Browns have been concerned about defensive line depth all year, though, and this won’t help.

The Browns do have the next nine days off to prepare for the Jets in New York in Week 5.