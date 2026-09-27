Browns Legend Sends Message on ‘Stink’ to Deshaun Watson for Week 3

Well, it’s finally here. The Cleveland Browns are set to play in their home opener against the Panthers, and after months of speculation as to whether Deshaun Watson could win the QB1 job for the team, and keep it long enough to still be the starter in Week 3–speculation that was rampant right up till game time in Week 2–Watson is, indeed, set to take the field in front of a home crowd that has been notably hostile to him.

Watson has a lot going against him. He came to Cleveland in 2022, of course, with the Browns giving up a raft of draft capital and an unheard-of $230 million fully guaranteed deal, despite a looming suspension for off-field sexual misconduct lawsuits. That background, combined with nonstop injuries and just a 9-10 record as a starter entering this season, has made Watson a pariah in Cleveland.

But he has one thing going for him: The Browns won last week, and no one at Huntington Bank Field really wants to give up on a season in Week 3. So he could have more backing than boos this time around.

Browns Wins Can Remove ‘Stink’ From Deshaun Watson

For Browns legendary lineman Joe Thomas, a Hall of Famer who was in Cleveland for 11 seasons, Watson just needs a win and all the sudden, a lot of the stench from his recent past will clear up.

Said Thomas, (via the “Jim Rome Show” and BrownsNation.com):

“Winning’s the ultimate deodorizer. It deodorizes all the stink from the team, from a player, from issues that you’ve had off the seat, off the field, issues that you’ve had on the field. Right now, Cleveland feels like, hey, the Deshaun Watson contract, the trade that we made for him, it sunk our franchise for a large period of time, and we’re stuck with this guy because of the big contract, so they don’t like him.

“But you know how you change your perspective from the fans and how they see you? You go out and win games. You play good football.”

The Browns and Panthers kick off at 1 pm ET.