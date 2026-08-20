Browns 25-Year-Old ‘Hidden Gem’ Turning Heads at Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns have one of the better cornerback combinations in the NFL, with Denzel Ward on one side and Tyson Campbell on the other. But there is no question that the unit is lacking in depth, and has been one of the major concerns for a team that still needs to add pieces at multiple spots. But at the very least, undrafted rookie Michael Coats Jr. is taking a bit of the pressure off.

There was not much expected of Coats, and the fact that he went undrafted was, in part, because he spent three years in junior college before moving up to Nevada and then on to West Virginia, where he played his final season. One Browns website tabbed him, “another hidden gem.”

But he picked off a pass during the Browns’ preseason game in Chicago, and has made a habit of doing that throughout training camp thus far. He broke up multiple passes on Wednesday, and Browns reporter Camryn Justice of WEWS noted, “Browns CB Michael Coats Jr. keeps making plays, breaking up two passes in today’s practice.”

Michael Coats Has Browns Coach’s Attention

Coats, who had a minor injury in training camp, has been the beneficiary of some tough Browns injuries in the secondary this summer, including to the top three players behind Ward and Campbell–D’Angelo Ross, Myles Harden and Myles Bryant have all missed time during camp. That has opened opportunities for Coats, and he has the attention of head coach Todd Monken.

It helps that Monken is an offensive coach and he keeps watching his quarterbacks get intercepted by Coats.

Speaking about the cornerback room, Monken told reporters, “We’ve been banged up there. It’s been fun watching Michael Coats Jr. play. That guy just shows up every day and makes plays. That’s probably the one that stood out with the other guys beat up at corner.”

Could Browns Move Him to Nickel?

The downside on Coats is not just his age, but also his size–he is 5-foot-9, which makes it tough to play him on the outside. But he can run, logging a 4.39 40-yard dash at his pro day at West Virginia, and could have a future as a nickel back.

That was one of the projections from his NFL.com scouting profile before the draft: “Coats has proven to be an extremely combative cornerback who fights hard for every inch of the workspace. He turns 25 this summer, which could hurt his draft chances, but the tape is solid. He possesses good speed and quick feet. He plays with sound awareness/instincts in both man and zone. Coats’ lack of length appeared to create anxiety on some deep throws, which led to pass interference penalties, but that issue could be mitigated with a move inside to nickel.”

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Michael Coats Stands Out for ‘Toughness, Competitiveness’

Indeed, the Browns have picked up on that combativeness from Coats, and though it is too early to project him having a spot on the 53-man roster, he has given himself a fighting chance.

Defensive back coach Brandon Lynch was asked what stands out about Coats so far, and said: “Toughness, competitiveness. The young guy has speed, length, athleticism, he’s versatile. Really like him outside; he can play inside. He’s going to be a very violent player on our special teams. When you look at young players that are like that, he’s going to have an opportunity to be developed within our system, and that really suits him well.”