Browns Rookie Expected to Be Arrested After Domestic Dispute: Report

Cleveland Browns second-round pick Michael Hall Jr. is expected to be arrested following a domestic dispute on August 12, according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

The Browns released a statement about the possible domestic incident, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“We are aware of the incident involving Mike Hall Jr. last night. Mike and his representatives have been in touch with the appropriate authorities. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at the time,” the Browns spokesperson said.

Hall, a defensive tackle out of Ohio State, is listed as a third-stringer on the Browns’ unofficial depth chart.

Hall Left Location Before Police Arrived on August 12

According to Jackson, police were called to the residence of the Cleveland Browns rookie on August 12 about the incident involving Hall and the mother of his child. Hall, however, left before the police arrived.

“Police in Avon, Ohio, a suburb west of Cleveland were expected to meet with Hall on Tuesday morning,” Jackson wrote. “Police were called to a residence Monday night about an incident involving Hall and the mother of his child, a source said, but Hall left before police arrived.”

There was no information on why he left the scene before the police arrived, but as the Browns said in their statement, Hall and his representatives have been in touch with the authorities.

The Cleveland Native ‘Hoped for Cleveland’ in NFL Draft

Hall looked to be a player who could impact the Cleveland Browns at some point in his career. He was saying all of the right things, highlighting multiple times how excited he was to stay in Cleveland. The 21-year-old was born in Cleveland, Ohio.

According to Jackson, Hall said he “hoped” to be drafted by the Browns.

“Deep down, I hoped for Cleveland,” Hall said. “But it was in God’s hands. I really didn’t know the Browns were gonna take me, and I just thought that wherever it was, I was gonna get on that plane and show up ready to be my best.”

He appeared in the Browns’ first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, sharing how special it was to suit up in a Cleveland jersey.

“First time suiting up in that locker room, putting those pads on, it’s special,” Hall said. “It’s not the regular season, but it’s still special just to be in that locker room, see my name on that jersey and run out of that (tunnel). Yeah, I’m excited.”

Coaches have also shared comments about Hall, who was impressing many on the coaching staff, including Jacques Cesaire, the Browns defensive line coach.

“Mike is doing a heck of a job just first and foremost, just rushing,” Cesaire said. “He is an explosive rusher on the interior. You can put him on the outside, you can put him on the inside. There’s nothing that he can’t do as far as rushing.

“We’re still working through as far as technique is concerned, but I like the progress that he’s making right now. He’s probably one of the hardest workers out here and he gives great effort. So, I’m very pleased with where his progress is right now.”