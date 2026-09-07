Browns Draft ‘Bust’ Says He’s Ready for a Breakout

It seems like it’s been a lot longer, but only two years have elapsed since the Cleveland Browns selected Mike Hall as their top pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He was a second-rounder–the Browns were still paying the Deshaun Watson ransom at that point–but it appeared to be an ideal pick for a team leaning into its defensive front as a strength.

At the time, Hall was tabbed a “perfect fit” by ESPN, and GM Andrew Berry said of Hall: “He’s really tailor-made for our attack front. He’s explosive, he’s quite quick. He can rush the passer. He’s long, and he plays, really with a very high motor. He’s really the quintessential 3-technique in our defense.”

Of course, the Browns have had little chance to see much of Hall in two years in Cleveland, and Sports Illustrated named him the “biggest bust” of Berry’s tenure as the GM.

Mike Hall Hoping for a Big Browns Season

But 2026 is a new season, and Hall will get another chance in what is a critical season for his future with the Browns, and in the NFL in general. Injuries have been costly for him, as he has played only 12 games in his first two seasons in the NFL. But asked last week about whether he is ready to finally have his breakout year with the Browns, Hall was a thumbs-up.

He said: “Definitely. Definitely put in a lot of work this offseason, training with BT (Jordan) and just getting right, getting right as far as my knee standpoint, dealing with last year’s injury. Couldn’t feel better. It’s definitely a great overall feeling, just building that self-confidence in the offseason and like I said before, putting that work in and just putting great film, going out there and playing great.”

Knee Injury a Major Issue

Hall’s career with the Browns got off to an ignoble start when he was paced on the commissioner’s exemption list to start 2024, stemming from domestic violence allegation when he was at Ohio State. After that, it became the complicated knee injury he suffered last year which required two surgeries and kept him off the field to start the season.

Hall had some issues that caused concern in OTAs, and missed 10 days of training camp in August, but said he is 100% healthy. “Dealing with some minor tweaks, dealing with some training stuff. But as far as just the 10 days, I was here everyday and just still on the team, still here,” he said.

Mike Hall Taking New Role for Browns

As the season gets started, Hall will find himself doing some different things for the Browns. Not only will he be playing on the interior, but the Browns will move him to the edge more often, too. Hall said he is willing to make the change. He should–entering his third season, if Hall does not begin to produce he will head into the final year of his contract without much of a guaranteed future in the league.

Hall said: “It’s something new. But I will do whatever it takes to be out there and do what I can for the team. Do whatever for my brothers.”

The Browns are still worryingly thin when it comes to edge rushers, even before Alex Wright’s torn Achilles tendon, which ended his season in training camp. Hall can help lessen that blow.

Said coach Todd Monken: “I think he’s shown that he can be a versatile player. I do think he’s more disruptive inside, so I do think that. We’ve seen that on tape. I think that would probably be at this point. We still have another week to go through would be the starting point with some defensive end flex.”