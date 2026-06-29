Browns Newcomer Under Pressure After ‘Unjust’ Departure

It was probably not fair, the way the Cleveland Browns treated former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz early this year. Schwartz was a finalist for the team’s head-coaching job to replace Kevin Stefanski, and appeared to be the favorite to win the role. The year before he had come on as the DC, the Browns were rated No. 26 in the league in defense by Pro Football Focus. In the three years after, the Browns were sixth, eighth and, last season, fourth in defense. Schwartz had earned the job on the grass, as coaches like to say.

But we know what happened from there. The Browns wanted offense, and hired Todd Monken. Schwartz pitched a fit, declined to come back as defensive coordinator, and left the team. As ESPN’s Ben Solak writes, “the passing over was still unjust.”

That puts an enormous level of pressure on newcomer coordinator Mike Rutenberg, who has been a linebackers and defensive backs coach, but never a coordinator. Moreover, Rutenberg has never worked before with Monken, and is taking over a defense that traded away Myles Garrett.

Mike Rutenberg Will Keep Much of the Browns’ System

Solak identified Rutenberg as one of the 10 new coordinators facing big questions entering the 2026 season. Indeed, there is little to say what, exactly, Rutenberg will do with the role but one of the attractions for him with the Browns is that his system will not stray too far from what had worked under Schwartz, albeit without Garrett as the lynchpin.

Solak suggests that Rutenberg will keep the same attacking front that Schwartz developed, with Jared Verse in Garrett’s place. But he does say that Rutenberg’s use of defensive backs will be a departure from what Schwartz did.

Browns Will Get ‘Schematic Freshness’

Considering the Browns have Denzel Ward at corner and a strong safety group of Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman and rookie Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, that might not be a bad thing.

Writes Solak: “Rutenberg will breathe schematic freshness into Cleveland without sacrificing the identity of what has been a phenomenal unit in the past few years. And with the Garrett trade, that schematic freshness might suddenly become more necessary.

“The Browns cannot rely on a four-down rush nearly as much as they used to because they don’t have the generation’s best pass rusher on the roster any longer. Schwartz would have had to change even his near-permanent stripes — with Rutenberg, the Browns have a better chance to make that change quickly and effectively.”

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Mike Rutenberg Appreciative of Coaches

One thing Rutenberg does have going for him with the Browns is that the team retained much of Schwartz’s staff, including talented safeties and passing game coach Ephraim Banda. That’s helped keep a connection with the players even as the scheme gets adjusted. Rutenberg had high praise for the defensive staff.

“Not only my belief in Ephraim and the safeties, the whole defensive staff is incredible,” he said. “Ephraim, Brandon Lynch, Jeff Anderson helps back there, I could keep going. The linebacker room with (Jason) Tarv(er) and Zach Dunn and Paul Warlow helping. Hajriz Aliu helps with the back end. I mentioned the D-line guys. It’s an elite staff. I’m happy to be a part of it. I appreciate them welcoming me in, and we’re creating this awesome brotherhood together along with our players, who are incredible dudes who have accepted me. I greatly appreciate that. Together we’re making it ours.”