Mike Tomlin Takes Major Dig at Browns After Jaguars Blowout

The Cleveland Browns experienced another embarrassing season opener this year. On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars routed Cleveland 34-10.

The Jaguars had 31 points before the Browns scored at all. Cleveland didn’t reach the end zone until inside the final two minutes of the fourth quarter.

But things might have gotten more embarrassing from there. The Browns received a major dig from former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during his first primetime Sunday night regular season pregame show.

In the words of my friend JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Browns is the Browns,” said Tomlin, via Awful Announcing, during the Jaguars highlights versus Cleveland.

After the 2026 season opener loss, Cleveland has fallen to 2-17-1 in Week 1 since the 2007 season. Their only victories came during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

In 2018, the Browns tied Tomlin’s Steelers in Week 1.

Mike Tomlin Insults Browns With JuJu Smith-Schuster Line

Getty Mike Tomlin used a line from former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to insult the Cleveland Browns.

The line Tomlin borrowed from former Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster was one the receiver stated to the media in January 2021. It came two days before the Steelers and Browns met in the AFC wild card round.

“I think they’re still the same Browns we play every year,” said Smith-Schuster, via Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora. “I think they’re nameless grey faces.

“At the end of the day, the Browns is the Browns.”

In the full context of the quote, Smith-Schuster’s remark actually might not have been that insulting. Cleveland used it, though, to add extra motivation in the playoff matchup. That worked too, as the Browns knocked off the Steelers in Pittsburgh, ending their season.

But Tomlin’s usage of the phrase was certainly meant as an insult. While Cleveland fans likely agreed that Sunday’s performance versus the Jaguars was embarrassing, Tomlin’s delivery of the line isn’t the analysis Cleveland wants to hear nationally.

But it’s probably to be expected from a former rival coach who played the Browns twice a year for nearly two decades.

Cleveland Got the Last Laugh Against Mike Tomlin

Getty Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach and NBC analyst Mike Tomlin took a major dig at the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Tomlin certainly had plenty of success against the Browns over the years. Some will see that as the former coach earning his right to take jabs at Cleveland.

But the Browns had the last laugh against Tomlin in a few separate instances, including his final matchup in the rivalry.

Cleveland embarrassed the Steelers in the aforementioned playoff game. That loss for Pittsburgh is part of the franchise’s current seven-game losing streak in the postseason.

Tomlin also went winless in each of his final four trips to Cleveland. In the last two seasons, the Browns had inferior rosters and yet still came out on top.

Last season, the Browns defeated Tomlin’s Steelers in Week 17 nearly costing Pittsburgh a playoff spot and the AFC North title.

With that in mind, Tomlin might be better suited taking the high road while analyzing Cleveland games going forward. But to be fair to the former head coach, Todd Monken’s team has to dramatically improve to avoid further embarrassment regardless of what the former Steelers head coach might say.

Cleveland will get its first shot at the Steelers this season in just three weeks. Pittsburgh will visit the dawg pound on Thursday Night Football during Week 4.