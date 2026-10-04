Browns Get Mixed News on Sunday Despite Not Playing

The Cleveland Browns’ stay alone atop the AFC North lasted just three days.

The Baltimore Ravens joined Cleveland at 3-1 with a 24-18 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. However, Baltimore’s win came with concern about quarterback Lamar Jackson, who suffered an ankle injury and did not return.

Jackson completed 15 of 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns before leaving. Tyler Huntley handled the second half, but Baltimore failed to score after building a 24-7 halftime lead. The Ravens held on, keeping pace with a Browns team coming off Thursday’s win over Pittsburgh.

Ravens coach Jesse Minter offered limited information about Jackson’s condition afterward.

“Don’t know enough about it right now. We’ll have to see where that’s at,” Minter told reporters.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport subsequently reported that Jackson is believed to be day-to-day. That leaves Baltimore monitoring its most important player as the division race tightens, although an extended absence has not been established.

For Cleveland, the standings brought the unwelcome development. Baltimore’s uncertainty at quarterback adds another variable to a race in which the Browns have quickly made themselves relevant.

Browns Have Flipped Season After Rough Opening Loss

Cleveland earned its spot atop the division with a 27-24 victory over the Steelers, secured by Andre Szmyt’s 56-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining.

The Browns scored three touchdowns in the second quarter and carried a 21-10 lead into halftime. Pittsburgh eventually pulled even, but Deshaun Watson moved Cleveland into position for Szmyt’s winning kick. Grant Delpit intercepted Aaron Rodgers on Pittsburgh’s final possession.

Watson finished 24 of 33 for 268 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also lost a fumble, leaving room for improvement despite delivering another decisive late possession.

The result marked Cleveland’s third consecutive victory and its first 3-1 start since 2021. That looked unlikely after a miserable opener in Jacksonville, where the Browns fell behind 24-0 at halftime and lost 34-10.

Wins over Tampa Bay, Carolina and Pittsburgh have changed the outlook under first-year head coach Todd Monken.

“Our guys just come to work every day and say, spot the ball,” Monken said after beating Pittsburgh.

Browns Get Extra Rest Before Facing Jets

Cleveland now has an extended break before traveling to face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 11.

The extra recovery time comes as Cleveland manages an injury concern of its own. Defensive tackle Mason Graham suffered an MCL sprain and an ankle sprain against Pittsburgh. The Browns announced Friday that his return will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

“I mean, he’s a tremendously talented young player that you could see early in the season, it all coming together,” Monken said. “Like I said last week, we want all of our young players to be great right away, and we need them to be great right away. That’s the nature of the business we’ve chosen. But I just think he’s worked awfully hard. He’s not only active and quick, he’s a highly intelligent player, which I think helps him in terms of reading sets, in terms of communication up front. And he plays with unbelievable effort. So, it’s a shame for him, but hopefully we’ll get good news.”

Graham leads Cleveland with four sacks, making his availability an important issue as the team prepares for its next road trip.

The Jets game gives Cleveland an opportunity to extend its winning streak to four before another division matchup. The Browns host Baltimore on October 18, putting Jackson’s recovery directly on Cleveland’s radar.