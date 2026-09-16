Browns Predicted to Make ‘Nightmare’ Decision on Next Quarterback

If there is anything that will keep fans of the Cleveland Browns somewhat sane over what looks to be a long slog ahead in 2026, it is the fact that, in a little more than seven months, the NFL draft will arrive and the team will have set up their post-June 1 release of Deshaun Watson, ending Northeast Ohio’s long quarterback nightmare. And who will it be for the Browns in what is supposed to be a well-stocked quarterback draft? Arch Manning? Darian Mensah? LaNorris Sellers? Dante (ahem) Moore?

Or how about … Drake Lindsey?

Well, that’s how one CBS writer projects the draft to unfold in April, with the Browns oddly enough trading down from No. 4 to No. 11 to pick up an asset and pick Lindsey, the Minnesota quarterback who is still a relative unknown in the 2027 QB pile.

Browns Getting Drake Lindsey a ‘Nightmare’?

Now, ample caution is needed when it comes to NFL mock drafts that come out in September. A year ago, Drew Allar and Grant Nussmeier were projected as Top 10 picks in many mocks and two years ago, of course, the Browns’ very own Shedeur Sanders was, too. We know how that turned out.

But, certainly, seeing Lindsey–a three-star recruit to the Gophers, who went 7-5 as the starter last season–as the first-rounder the Browns could potentially invest in is a bit jarring, even in such a wildly hypothetical situation. By trading out of No. 4, the Browns would be allowing the Commanders to draft Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith.

That caused the Browns fan and analysis site “The Dawgs” to note on Twitter/X: “This is literally the stuff of Browns fans nightmares. How would you feel if the Browns passed on the chance to draft Jeremiah Smith?”

‘Drake Lindsey Operates Like a Professional’

But let’s hear out the folks at CBS Sports, where analyst Josh Edwards produced the mock draft in question, with the Browns missing out on Manning, Moore and Sellers before deciding to trade back.

Edwards writes, “If the Browns miss out on top quarterback options and do not see a big talent difference between the next few quarterbacks, then it would not be uncharacteristic of general manager Andrew Berry to explore a trade back. Cleveland has done a good job drafting over the last few years, but have lacked a level of competence at quarterback. Drake Lindsey operates like a professional in the pocket.”

Browns Have 2 First-Round Picks

It would be a bizarre circumstance, indeed, if the Browns spent the last two years or so collecting draft capital only to finally get to the 2027 draft and choosing to collect more draft capital rather than cashing it in to move up in the draft. Of course, just how we don’t know how the quarterback class will stack up, we also don’t know how the browns will stack up–they could be a candidate for the No. 1 pick.

The Browns also own the Rams‘ pick this year, which was presumed to be at the bottom of the first round. But the Rams got knocked around in their opener, and perhaps that will be a better pick than expected.

It’s early. It’s speculation. Maybe Lindsey will have a banner year. But at this point, Browns fans probably don’t want to consider anything but the very best potential QB prospects for next year’s draft.