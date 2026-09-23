Browns Cut Ties With 20-Start Veteran Before Week 3

The Cleveland Browns have obvious concerns about the depth of the team, especially on the defensive side of the ball, and they’ve been tinkering with the roster to try to address that. Already this week, they’ve added veteran linebacker Krys Barnes to the practice squad, and on Wednesday, they brought back a training camp participant, defensive back D’Angelo Ross. Both were signed to the practice squad.

But with every addition there must be a subtraction, and that was announced later in the morning on Wednesday–to make room for the return of Ross, the team had to cut his former teammate with the Patriots (in 2021), Myles Bryant, who was let go from the practice squad. Bryant, like Ross, had been with the Browns throughout camp but had been released on roster cut-down day. Both were originally signed to the practice squad thereafter.

Browns Make Transaction Official

The Browns announced the move on the team website. From the official release:

“The Cleveland Browns have signed CB D’Angelo Ross to the practice squad and released CB Myles Bryant from the practice squad. Ross (5-9, 190) is in his fifth NFL season out of New Mexico. Originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Ross has appeared in 37 career games, including eight with the Browns from 2025-26. Ross will wear No. 37.”

Cornerback Depth Is Limited

The Browns still have one of the best starting duos on the league at cornerback, with Tyson Campbell and Denzel Ward, though Campbell has had some struggles out of the gate. But the depth behind those two has been questionable. The Browns’ third corner has been Myles Harden, who was picked on repeatedly in Week 1 against the Jaguars, but bounces back with a strong game against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Two castoffs from other teams, Noah Igbinoghene and Mekhi Blackmon, who were signed off waivers after roster cuts went through, have been the only other corners to see action thus far, though they have combined to play only 24 snaps.