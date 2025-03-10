Browns Star Myles Garrett Faces Backlash After Record-Setting Deal

Myles Garrett is locked in for the foreseeable future with the Cleveland Browns, but he burned a few bridges on the way to his new contract.

Garrett’s four-year, $160 million contract with the Browns comes after a tense standoff following his trade demand. He aggressively pushed for a move, making media rounds and releasing a scathing statement that took direct shots at the team’s front office — mocking the general manager Andrew Berry’s “Cleveland to Canton” remark from the end of the season.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fan base of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today,” Garrett said in a statement shared on social media.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.” But Garrett had a “change of heart,” which led to his agreement to the new deal, which includes a no-trade clause. Browns Fans Torn After Myles Garrett Signs Extension Undoubtedly, the Browns are a better team with Garrett on the roster. But his actions leading up to the extension did sour some Browns fans. “Conflicted. Loved Myles the man before this media (expletive) but now I dont know,” one fan said. “Either way glad to have our best ever defensive player back.”

Another added: “I wish we could have gotten here without the Garrett press tour and all the other (expletive). I mean great but if he’s getting advice from (LeBron James), but how long until he demands trade again foolishly thinking this is like the NBA?”

Garrett was adamant that his trade demand was about winning, not money. But some fans didn’t buy that narrative after the deal.

“BOOO!! We don’t want players here for the money,” a fan said.

Browns Still Eyeing QB Solution

Garrett is set to return, but the Browns still have major questions to address — most notably at quarterback. His decision to come back may have followed discussions with the front office, which faces a critical stretch of decisions.

Cleveland could explore free agency to secure a proven veteran, with names like Kirk Cousins, Joe Flacco, and Aaron Rodgers already surfacing as potential targets.

Cleveland also holds the No. 2 pick in the draft. The Browns could use the pick on one of the top quarterback prospects, with many considering Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders as the top options.

Deshaun Watson is under contract through the 2026 season but is not expected to be in the mix next season — or for the foreseeable future — as he recovers from a torn Achilles.