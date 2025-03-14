Browns Star Myles Garrett Responds to Criticism After Record Extension

Myles Garrett is staying with the Cleveland Browns after securing a massive new deal. The All-Pro pass-rusher, who previously requested a trade, opened up about what led to his change of heart on Friday.

After some heated traded drama, the Browns and Garrett agreed to a record contract extension. It averages $40 million annually and includes $123.5 million guaranteed. The deal made Garrett the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

The Browns being willing to shell out a massive amount of money helped. But Garrett said further conversations with general manager Andrew Berry and the front office also helped sway him to stay.

“Just having constant communication with the team, with AB (Andrew Berry), management in general, talking about the plans and the future of this team and how we can turn this around and turn Cleveland into a winner as soon as possible,” Garrett said. “I would say it became more reinforced and developed as time went on. You know, just a little more time for the season, seeing how things developed and progressed with each team making moves and the Combine and the draft coming up, a lot of dominoes just started to fall, and things just started falling in place.”

Myles Garrett Doesn’t Regret Making Browns Trade Demand Public

Some have felt that Garrett’s trade demand looked like a money grab. However, the former Defensive Player of the Year maintains that winning is the only thing that matters to him.

“I go out there and prove it. If it’s about the money, then I can just pack it in and not go out there and give my best effort,” Garrett said. “But I plan to be the best person possible in this locker room, be the best leader possible, as well as dominating on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays. So that kind of mindset remaining and being displayed on those days when everyone’s watching, that really shows you what it’s all about.”

Garrett had previously said that he did not feel aligned with the team on its direction. He cited that his trade demand was all about wanting to win games and compete for a Super Bowl. He doesn’t regret making his trade request public via a statement on social media and multiple interviews.

“I think I had some frustration, and I feel like that helped us grow and have conversations that were difficult but needed to be had and that created a little bit more discourse, helped build some relationships and reaffirm them,” Garrett said. “And now I feel like we’re in a better place and now we can move on and grow from there.”

With Garrett locked in, the Browns have the leader of their defense back. However, Cleveland still has some major issues to figure out if they want to turn things around after a 3-14 campaign.

Myles Garrett Not Weighing in on Browns QB Situation

Now that Garrett is locked in, the next priority for the Browns is figuring out their quarterback situation. Garrett said he won’t be too involved in the process and is putting his faith in the front office.

“I mean, just leaning on AB and his expertise and knowing that he has a plan on what this team and this offense will look like going forward and he’s going to put the best offense possible out there,” Garrett said. “He’s going to get a QB that we all continue to have faith in and we’re going to go out and do our thing on defense.”

That said, Garrett was in town as the Browns hosted 10-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson. He said recruiting Wilson wasn’t his only objective for being in Cleveland, but it might have played a part.