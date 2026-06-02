Myles Garrett Breaks Silence After Browns Blockbuster Trade

Myles Garrett has broken his silence after being traded by the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Browns traded Garrett to the Rams in exchange for Pro Bowl DE Jared Verse, a first-round pick next season, a second-round pick in 2028, and a third-round pick in 2029.

Garrett released a lengthy farewell message following the deal, reflecting on his nine seasons in Cleveland and thanking the city, fans and organization for shaping his career.

“Nine years,” Garrett wrote. “It’s hard to put into words what that really means when so much of your life has been shaped in one place, around one team, and with one community behind you.”

Garrett arrived in Cleveland as the No. 1 overall pick in 2017 and quickly became the face of the Browns’ defense. Over nine seasons, he developed into one of the NFL’s premier pass-rushers, piling up sacks at a historic pace, earning perennial All-Pro recognition and winning two Defensive Player of the Year awards. He also delivered the most dominant season of his career with an NFL single-season record 23 sacks.

“From my very first play you embraced me, and I wanted to help bring winning back to a city whose loyalty, resilience, and belief never wavered,” Garrett wrote. “What I didn’t fully understand then was how much this city would shape me.

“Cleveland made me tougher. You challenged me. You taught me about perseverance, about showing up even when things aren’t easy, and what loyalty really looks like.”

Myles Garrett Thanks Browns Fans After Trade

Garrett’s goal has been to compete for a Super Bowl. He has not been able to come close to that in Cleveland. The Browns have appeared in the postseason just twice with Garrett on the roster, winning one game.

In his farewell message, Garrett offered a direct message to the Dawg Pound, thanking Browns fans for standing by him through the highs and lows of his career in Cleveland.

“To the Dawg Pound—thank you for embracing my family and I from Day 1,” Garrett said. “Thank you for every packed stadium, every moment of belief, every kid wearing my jersey, every message, every criticism, every expectation. I respected that then and I respect it now. I wish I could have done more for you.”

Garrett also thanked the Haslam family, general manager Andrew Berry, his teammates, coaches, training staff and others inside the organization.

“Football is the ultimate team sport, and I’ll always be grateful for the brothers I went to battle with and the people behind the scenes who pour themselves into this organization every single day,” Garrett said.

Myles Garrett Says He Gave Browns ‘Everything’

Across nine seasons with the Browns, Garrett piled up 102.5 sacks, becoming the franchise’s all-time sack leader and the first player in team history to reach the 100-sack mark. He closed his message by making it clear he has no regrets about his time in Cleveland.

“What I can say with complete honesty is this: I gave this city everything I had,” Garrett wrote. “I suited up and wore those colors with pride, and I don’t regret a second of being part of this storied franchise. Every Sunday. Every offseason. Every play. Every down. Every moment. You gave me more in return than I can ever repay.”

Garrett also expressed optimism for the Browns’ future, despite his departure.

“The best days for this franchise are ahead,” Garrett said. “Thank you for letting me grow here. Thank you for believing in me.

“Loving you is easy, leaving you is the hard part. Thank you for nine unforgettable years.”

With Garrett now off the roster, the Browns head into a significant rebuild, looking to build around their past two draft classes.