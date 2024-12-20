Myles Garrett Sends Message to Browns Front Office on Deshaun Watson

Myles Garrett didn’t hold back when addressing the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation, raising concerns about the franchise’s direction and how they plan to navigate Deshaun Watson’s uncertain future.

The Browns are locked into Watson’s contract for the next two seasons. Watson has cap charges of $73 million each of the next two years, plus nearly $27 million in 2027. Parting with Watson would trigger a $119 million cap charge in 2025.

While Watson is contractually linked to the Browns, his future as the starter in Cleveland is unclear. He won’t be gifted the starting quarterback role when he returns from a season-ending Achilles injury, but Cleveland also doesn’t have a plan for moving forward yet.

Garrett bluntly assessed the situation, saying the players don’t know the direction either.

“As uncertain as it is from the outside looking in, it’s uncertain for us as well,” Garrett said on Friday. “So, if DTR (Dorian Thompson-Robinson) is the solution or someone else, it’s got to be drawn out. There’s got to be a plan of action and just got to know where things are going.”

Thompson-Robinson will draw the start this week, taking over for Jameis Winston, who had started seven games with Watson sidelined.

Browns Star Myles Garrett Not Interested in Rebuild

Garrett has expressed that he wants to remain with the Browns. However, that may change if Cleveland plans to go into a rebuild.

“Well, for me, I mean, first of all, I want to win and I want the Browns to be able to put me and us in position to win. And I’m not trying to rebuild,” Garrett said. “I’m trying to win right now. I want that to be apparent when the season’s over and we have those discussions. I want them to be able to illuminate that for me, illustrate that for me, so that can be something I can see in the near future. Cause that’s all we want to do.”

Garrett is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and will be in the mix again this season. At 28 years old, he’s in his prime and has no time to waste. He signed a five-year, $125-million contract extension in 2020. It runs through the 2026 season.

Garrett has 99.5 career sacks and has posted double-digit sacks for seven straight seasons.

Myles Garrett Wants to Stay Loyal to Browns

Garrett is putting pressure on the front office, but he’s not ready to demand a trade. He prefers to remain with the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2017.

“I want to stay loyal to a team that shows loyalty to me and faith in me by drafting me. But we have to do, at the end of the day, what’s best for us,” Garrett said. “So, if we have that alignment where this is something that is still possible in the near future, winning, going deep in the playoffs, putting a great defense out there, time of possession, running game, offense, getting all the guys back. And I think that would really keep my mind at rest, keep me settled.”

The Browns enter their Week 16 matchup with a 3-11 and much closer to a top draft pick than a playoff berth. Cleveland has made the postseason just twice during Garrett’s career.