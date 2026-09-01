Browns Can Breathe Sigh of Relief Amid Myles Garrett’s Latest Injury News

Myles Garrett delivered a lot to the Cleveland Browns over his nine-year tenure in Northeast Ohio, most of it good, but one thing he won’t be giving team brass is a headache over his latest injury concerns leading into the 2026 regular season.

Cleveland traded Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in June, receiving three draft picks (one first-rounder, one second-round pick and one third-round selection) in return along with defensive end Jared Verse.

Garrett, a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, is now part of a defensive line in LA that is welcoming back three-time DPOY Aaron Donald out of retirement and into its lineup in what is shaping up to be a super team in Southern California.

However, a recent injury assessment for Garrett involving his knee is cause for at least some concern with the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers just 10 days away.

Myles Garrett Battling Knee Soreness That Has Limited Star Edge-Rusher’s Work This Offseason

Dr. Jesse Morse, who specializes in sports medicine, took to social media on Monday, August 31 and offered his assessment of Garrett’s current situation.

Is it time to worry about Myles Garrett’s knee? He’s been dealing with ‘knee swelling/soreness’ during 2026 training camp. The team has been cautious and is managing his workload to get him ready for the regular season. He’s already missed a large number of practices (reports cited 12+ at points in late August) and sat out preseason games. He returned briefly around Aug. 5 after early lower-body soreness, then was held out again due to lingering swelling. Again today, Garrett did not participate in practice and was working off to the side with trainers. Mind you they have to take a flight from LA to Australia, play a game and then fly back all in the next two weeks. It’s unclear exactly what this knee swelling is due to, but the most common causes are a knee sprain (ligament), arthritis, or a torn meniscus. The problem is, is that this is the beginning of the season, when he’s supposed to be the healthiest.

Rams Owe Myles Garrett More Than $200 Million Over Next 5 Years

Garrett is probably the best defensive player in the league currently and is a physical and athletic freak of nature. He does not need much training camp work or preseason action to get ready to play in the games that actually matter.

Over the last five years, Garrett has missed just two regular season contests and set the record for individual sacks in a season in 2025 by tallying 23 of them.

All of that said, he is entering his 10th professional campaign and will turn 31 years old in late December. Garrett still has five years and $208.2 million remaining on his contract with the Rams, so any lingering issues are reason for at least mild concern.

Fortunately for the Browns, that worry no longer belongs to them.