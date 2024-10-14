Browns Star Myles Garrett Drops Message for Nick Chubb After Loss to Eagles

The Cleveland Browns slipped to 1-5 after Sunday’s defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, but there’s a silver lining on the horizon: Nick Chubb’s return is just around the corner.

Cleveland’s offense sputtered throughout the game, with costly mistakes and missed opportunities proving too much to overcome. Despite flashes of potential, the Browns couldn’t find their rhythm, and the Eagles capitalized on their errors to secure the win.

After the game, star pass-rusher Myles Garrett struck a reflective tone but remained hopeful. He believes Chubb’s return could inject the energy and firepower the Browns need to reverse their fortunes and get back on track.

“The day is darkest before the dawn. And we’ve got a great one coming back, hopefully next week. He’s going to help turn this thing around and we’re going to continue to find ways to win,” Garrett said. “Right now, we’re very close. Got to find a way to close these games out. We’re putting ourselves in position. We’ve just got to take that next step.”

Chubb is expected to return next week against the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s been out for over a year recovering from knee reconstruction. Chubb took a low hit against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 last season, requiring two separate surgeries. He returned to practice on October 3, opening the 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster.

Browns’ Ground Game Needs Boost From Nick Chubb

Cleveland managed just 244 total yards and 4.6 yards per play against Philadelphia. But the shorthanded ground game looked decent, with Pierre Strong Jr. and D’Onta Foreman leading the way. The duo combined for 74 yards on 18 carries.

The Browns lost starting running back Jerome Ford to a hamstring injury early in the matchup. He had just two carries for 14 yards before exiting.

Chubb should provide some consistency to a unit that has lacked it. The Browns are dead last in the NFL in total yards per game (240.2) and rank near the bottom of every major offensive category.

Chubb has made a reputation for himself as a reliable and consistent runner. He averages 5.3 yards per carry for his career. The four-time Pro Bowler has collected 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns over 77 games with Cleveland.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Growing Frustrated

Deshaun Watson has been at the forefront of criticism surrounding the Browns’ offense, which has struggled to generate points. The Browns revealed Watson will remain the starter but the team’s $230 million passer is growing frustrated with the losses piling up.

“It’s tough,” Watson said after Sunday’s loss. “Yeah, it’s very frustrating. That was our chance, especially all day we’ve been working there. There’ve been penalties and stops and just things like that. And the one time we try to put ourselves in position to go win, we didn’t do it. And yeah, it’s tough. It’s definitely frustrating.”

Watson’s play this season has been frustratingly inconsistent, a far cry from the dynamic Pro Bowl quarterback he was with the Houston Texans. So far, he’s thrown for 1,020 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions, but the game-changing spark that once defined his style has been missing.