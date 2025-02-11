Myles Garrett Put Browns On Notice Over Trade Talks

Myles Garrett is willing to let things get ugly as he pushes for a trade from the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett made his trade request public before the Super Bowl. He published a statement on social media saying he was asking for a ticket out of Cleveland and did multiple interviews leading up to the Super Bowl, reiterating his demand.

Garrett appeared on NFL Countdown and once again made his stance clear with a message for the Browns’ front office.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes,” Garrett said. “I want to have a chance to win those big games, to go out there and compete, to elevate a team as a player, as a teammate, as a leader, and just come in and have an immediate effect.”

The Browns are coming off a dismal 3-14 season, a setback that fueled trade speculation around Myles Garrett. The All-Pro pass-rusher hinted at a potential move as the season wrapped up, signaling his frustration. As he took in the Super Bowl — watching from the pinnacle of the NFL — Garrett appears more determined than ever to find himself on a true contender.

Myles Garrett Not ‘Aligned’ With Browns

Garrett said previously that he did not feel that he and the team were “aligned” on the team’s direction.

“It’s not a decision I take lightly,” Garrett said on the Rich Eisen Show. “It took time and lots of conversation, but just looking at the trajectory of the team, talking to some of the higher-ups … I have a lot of respect for them, but I just don’t think we’re aligned on where the team is going in the near future. I feel like the window for us as athletes is only so broad and only continues to close as years go by with anything being able to happen on that field from day to day. I want to be able to go out there and compete at the highest levels, day in and day out, and play for championships, like I said.”

Garrett has been through some tough times in Cleveland. And while his individual resume has grown, the Browns have won just one playoff game during his time with the Browns.

Browns DE Myles Garrett Targeting Contender

The Browns have said they will not trade Garrett, with general manager Andrew Berry going on the record saying he won’t give up for former Defensive Player of the Year for two first-round picks.

But the Browns and Garrett are in a tough spot. He wants to land with a contender but that might not align with Cleveland getting the biggest haul in return for their star. For now, Garrett’s only focus is on winning.

“I’m not really tied to any particular team in general right now,” Garrett said. “I just want to go out there and contend. I want to be playing meaningful games at the end of the season, in the regular season, and going into the postseason as well.”

The Browns will look to resolve multiple issues this offseason. The team’s most pressing need is at quarterback. If the team can get the right player in place under center, perhaps it could change Garrett’s mind.