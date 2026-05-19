Browns’ Myles Garrett Watch Is on as OTAs Begin

The key word that hovers over the organized team activities–OTAs as they are lovingly known–that teams put together each spring before they hold their minicamps is “voluntary.” Under league rules, OTA participation is on a voluntary basis for players, and if they do not show up or participate, it’s not supposed to affect their status with the team at all. Of course, for players striving to make the team or move up on the depth chart of win a job, OTAs are the time to lay that groundwork. For many of the Cleveland Browns‘ players, few of whom have accomplished much of anything, that is the case. But then there’s Myles Garrett.

OTAs have not been Garrett’s bag in recent years. He prefers to do his work on his own and, unlike the bulk of his teammates, Garrett can say he has accomplished something. He just recorded 23.0 sacks in the 2026 season, after all, setting a new record in that category. It would certainly be difficult for the Browns to say that Garrett should be at OTAs. He’s done just fine without them.

But now, as the Browns open 2026 OTAs on Tuesday and have coach Todd Monken at the helm for the first time, there is a whisper of hope that Garrett might at least stop by. Just, you know … don’t bet on it.

Myles Garrett ‘Not Expected’ to Participate

As Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns beat writer for Cleveland.com, notes that the expectation is that Garrett won’t be in Barea this week, as the Browns have their first of three OTA sessions before they have mandatory minicamp next month.

She wrote: “Garrett isn’t expected to participate in voluntary OTAs for the second straight season, but it didn’t prevent him from earning his second NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors last season or setting the single-season sack record with 23.0. Garrett has a process for getting ready to play, and the Browns don’t have a problem with it.”

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Browns Uncertainty Remains

Indeed, it would not be a problem at all, except that two of the big offseason storylines for the Browns do involve Garrett, and his absence will help keep those storylines alive.

First is this notion that the Browns could look to trade Garrett in the coming months, or next offseason. As great as Garrett is, and as great as the Browns’ defense has been, the offense is in the midst of an overhaul that will need another year to complete. Garrett wants to–and probably should–play for a contender, and Cleveland is just not there yet.

A tweak in Garrett’s contract in March appeared to lay the groundwork for a potential trade, though there has been no discussion of an actual deal since.

Is All OK Between Browns & Myles Garrett?

And the second issue is the hiring of Monken to begin with–Garrett has indicated that he was partial to former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz getting the job, and we don’t know how Garrett feels about Schwartz’s angry departure from the team.

The fact that Monken revealed recently he has only had limited contact with Garrett, and only via text, does not sound like Garrett issuing a ringing endorsement of the new coaching staff. An appearance at any of the upcoming OTAs would at least give the impression that all is hunky dory between Garrett and the team.

But, you know .. don’t bet on it.