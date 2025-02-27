Hi, Subscriber

Myles Garrett Rejects Browns as Trade Crisis Worsens

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Myles Garrett is not interested in an extension with the Cleveland Browns.
Getty Images
Myles Garrett is not interested in an extension with the Cleveland Browns.

Money won’t be able to smooth over Myles Garrett’s issues with the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett has demanded a trade, citing his desire to play meaningful games for a contender. The Browns have just two postseason appearances over his eight seasons and are coming off a 3-14 campaign.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent,” Garrett wrote in a statement. “The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

He’s made the media rounds, primarily during Super Bowl week, reiterating that he’ll do whatever it takes to facilitate a trade.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes,” Garrett said earlier this month. “I want to have a chance to win those big games, to go out there and compete, to elevate a team as a player, as a teammate, as a leader, and just come in and have an immediate effect.”

The trade request is not a ploy from Garrett to get a lucrative extension. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported that Garrett and his reps are not open to an extension, even if it makes him the highest-paid defender in the NFL.

“Normally, Browns GM Andrew Berry meets with agents at the NFL Combine about such matters, but Garrett and his camp, led by agent Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports, have apparently slammed the door shut on negotiations,” Cabot said.  “Garrett, who’s requested a trade from the Browns so he can go elsewhere to win a Super Bowl, has adamantly stated it’s not about the money, and means business.”

Browns Shut Down Myles Garrett Trade Talks

Garrett and the Browns are in a standoff. He has no intention of playing for the Browns again, while the team’s brass have been adamant that he won’t be moved.

“Myles, as you guys have all heard me say, he’s a huge part of our organization, really good person, he’s an awesome player,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. “I understand the trade request and everything, but our stance really has not changed. We can’t imagine a situation where not having Myles as a part of the organization is best for the Browns.

“Myles is the best defensive player in football. He’s still in his prime. We still have him under contract for multiple years, and we think it’s best to have him on the roster.”

Garrett not wanting to play for the Browns is a significant issue. But Cleveland has said that signing Garrett to an extension is part of their plans moving forward.

“It’s really not appropriate for me to speak for Myles,” Berry said. “All I can do is express really how much we value him and how much we appreciate him and really our desire to ensure that he remains around, and our lack of a desire to move him.”

Browns Have Shut Down Trade Demands Previously

Garrett’s trade demand is not the first that the current Browns regime has dealt with, but it is the most high-profile. Running back Kareem Hunt and tight end David Njoku previously asked to be traded, but the team did not budge on either.

“It’s not the first for us, and it probably won’t be the last,” Berry said. “It’s not the first across the league, but we respect, we appreciate Myles and, like I said, we’re not interested in moving him.”

The Browns can spend the next few months going all-in to transform their roster. That starts at the quarterback position. Cleveland is looking for a franchise passer and have the No. 2 overall pick. If the Browns dislike this quarterback crop, they could look for a capable veteran to steady the ship.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

Read More
,

Cleveland Browns Players

Hakeem Adeniji's headshot H. Adeniji
Jordan Akins's headshot J. Akins
Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
D'Anthony Bell's headshot D. Bell
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Tony Brown's headshot T. Brown
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
Geron Christian's headshot G. Christian
Nick Chubb's headshot N. Chubb
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Michael Dunn's headshot M. Dunn
Michael Dwumfour's headshot M. Dwumfour
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Mike Ford's headshot M. Ford
D'Onta Foreman's headshot D. Foreman
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Troy Hairston's headshot T. Hairston
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Nick Harris's headshot N. Harris
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
James Houston's headshot J. Houston
Khaleke Hudson's headshot K. Hudson
James Hudson's headshot J. Hudson
Maurice Hurst's headshot M. Hurst
Germain Ifedi's headshot G. Ifedi
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
John Kelly's headshot J. Kelly
Anthony Kendall's headshot A. Kendall
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Rodney McLeod's headshot R. McLeod
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Elijah Moore's headshot E. Moore
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
James Proche's headshot J. Proche
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Geoff Swaim's headshot G. Swaim
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Dorian Thompson-Robinson's headshot D. Thompson-Robinson
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Dalvin Tomlinson's headshot D. Tomlinson
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Jedrick Wills's headshot J. Wills
Jameis Winston's headshot J. Winston
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Comments

Myles Garrett Rejects Browns as Trade Crisis Worsens

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x