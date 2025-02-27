Myles Garrett Rejects Browns as Trade Crisis Worsens

Money won’t be able to smooth over Myles Garrett’s issues with the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett has demanded a trade, citing his desire to play meaningful games for a contender. The Browns have just two postseason appearances over his eight seasons and are coming off a 3-14 campaign.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent,” Garrett wrote in a statement. “The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

He’s made the media rounds, primarily during Super Bowl week, reiterating that he’ll do whatever it takes to facilitate a trade.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes,” Garrett said earlier this month. “I want to have a chance to win those big games, to go out there and compete, to elevate a team as a player, as a teammate, as a leader, and just come in and have an immediate effect.”

The trade request is not a ploy from Garrett to get a lucrative extension. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported that Garrett and his reps are not open to an extension, even if it makes him the highest-paid defender in the NFL.

“Normally, Browns GM Andrew Berry meets with agents at the NFL Combine about such matters, but Garrett and his camp, led by agent Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports, have apparently slammed the door shut on negotiations,” Cabot said. “Garrett, who’s requested a trade from the Browns so he can go elsewhere to win a Super Bowl, has adamantly stated it’s not about the money, and means business.”

Browns Shut Down Myles Garrett Trade Talks

Garrett and the Browns are in a standoff. He has no intention of playing for the Browns again, while the team’s brass have been adamant that he won’t be moved.

“Myles, as you guys have all heard me say, he’s a huge part of our organization, really good person, he’s an awesome player,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. “I understand the trade request and everything, but our stance really has not changed. We can’t imagine a situation where not having Myles as a part of the organization is best for the Browns.

“Myles is the best defensive player in football. He’s still in his prime. We still have him under contract for multiple years, and we think it’s best to have him on the roster.”

Garrett not wanting to play for the Browns is a significant issue. But Cleveland has said that signing Garrett to an extension is part of their plans moving forward.

“It’s really not appropriate for me to speak for Myles,” Berry said. “All I can do is express really how much we value him and how much we appreciate him and really our desire to ensure that he remains around, and our lack of a desire to move him.”

Browns Have Shut Down Trade Demands Previously

Garrett’s trade demand is not the first that the current Browns regime has dealt with, but it is the most high-profile. Running back Kareem Hunt and tight end David Njoku previously asked to be traded, but the team did not budge on either.

“It’s not the first for us, and it probably won’t be the last,” Berry said. “It’s not the first across the league, but we respect, we appreciate Myles and, like I said, we’re not interested in moving him.”

The Browns can spend the next few months going all-in to transform their roster. That starts at the quarterback position. Cleveland is looking for a franchise passer and have the No. 2 overall pick. If the Browns dislike this quarterback crop, they could look for a capable veteran to steady the ship.