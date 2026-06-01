Browns Getting ‘Strong Push’ for Massive Myles Garrett Trade From 2 Teams: Report

The Cleveland Browns‘ situation with star edge rusher Myles Garrett is widely known by now, of course. He stands as arguably the best player in the NFL right now, and almost certainly the best non-quarterback in the league. He is coming off a season in which he set the NFL’s record for sacks in a single season, with 23.0, all while also being one of the best edges in the league at defending the run. No one is questioning Garrett’s greatness.

What is in question, though, is whether he still wants to be in Cleveland, and whether the Browns are seeking to usher him out. We’ve had some hints about that this offseason, and while they’re all just smoke and no fire at this point, it’s a lot of smoke.

Consider:

The Browns made an odd contract adjustment in March to push back a payment, a move that makes Garrett easier to trade after June 1.

Garrett has been skipping Browns OTAs, which is not a clear sign of a trade, but he has not yet bothered to meet new head coach Todd Monken despite having visited Cleveland at least once for a Cavaliers game this spring.

Garrett was not particularly happy that the organization lost defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who was thought to have the inside track on the head-coaching job that went to Monken. Schwartz angrily bolted the team, and Garrett’s silence kicked in thereafter.

Rams, Eagles Pushing for Myles Garrett Trade?

Now, there is no question that the Browns at least would have to listen to offers on Garrett. The team has a brilliant defense but is in the midst of an offensive overhaul built around mostly young and not-ready-for-primetime players. Oh, and there is no clear quarterback at the top of the depth chart.

A new report from Easton Butler of 24/7 Sports suggests that not only are the Browns taking calls for Garrett, but that there are packages taking shape.

Wrote Butler: “The LA Rams have called the Cleveland Browns about star EDGE Myles Garrett, per a source. The Rams have reportedly offered a ‘Ricky Williams-esque’ type trade for Garrett. The Philadelphia Eagles are also making a strong push, offering WR AJ Brown and more for the star. Craziest part too? The Browns are listening to all the calls currently. The Eagles also made a strong push during the draft for Garrett.”

Browns Would Have to Weigh Offers

Now, to be clear, Butler does not exactly have a long track record of reporting Browns news, and there’s reason to question his details. A “Ricky Williams-esque” package? That would mean the Rams giving up all their 2027 picks (they do not have a third or seventh rounder) plus a first and a third in 2028.

And AJ Brown? Aren’t the Browns going young?

Still, there has been plenty of chatter about Garrett from folks around the team. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Rams and Eagles have interest in Garrett–the entire league would follow suit.

And, as Browns beat writer Zac Jackson noted, “Now that it’s June, a trade is possible under the team’s salary-cap parameters. And unless Garrett shows up for mandatory minicamp June 9 and publicly reaffirms his commitment to stay in Cleveland for the foreseeable future, the speculation will continue until the Browns become serious playoff contenders.”