Browns Trade Bid Flips Myles Garrett to NFC for Godfather Draft Package

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett delivered an honest statement on his goals for the rest of the season after a loss to the Broncos.
Getty Images
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

The Cleveland Browns‘ phones are likely already ringing off the hook following Myles Garrett’s public trade request on Monday.

Following the news, Zac Jackson and other writers for The Athletic put together hypothetical bids from 11 teams that potentially have the motivation and trade capital necessary to convince the Browns into dealing Garrett — despite multiple assertions from the organization over the past week that no such transaction will be happening.

Based on The Athletic’s work, the Chicago Bears can muster arguably the best package for Garrett given the draft picks involved and where they will fall.

Authored by Kevin Fishbain, the deal includes the Bears’ first-round pick in 2025 (No. 10) and one of its two early second-round picks this year (No. 41). The third and final draft asset included is Chicago’s first-round pick in 2026.

“The Bears figure to have a three-year window before they hope to extend quarterback Caleb Williams and other draft picks, so why not strike now?” Fishbain wrote. “Garrett’s addition would rid them of any need to land an edge rusher. Paired with Montez Sweat, it would be one of the best defensive end duos in the game for new coordinator Dennis Allen.”

Myles Garrett Trade to Bears Would Fill Browns’ Draft Coffers for Coming Roster Rebuild

Cleveland Browns' edge rusher Myles Garrett, San Francisco 49ers

GettyCleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett.

Cleveland has as much reason to do this particular trade as Chicago, given that a full-blown rebuild is probably the best hand the Browns can play with the cards they’re holding.

The Browns own the Nos. 2 and 33 overall picks already. Trading Garrett to the Bears would add Nos. 10 and 41 to that mix.

Cleveland punted on three first-round picks and three mid-round selections when it traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has two years remaining on his $230 million contract and has torn the same Achilles tendon twice since mid-October. That lost draft capital equates to six players selected inside, or very near, the top 100 across three drafts — all of whom would still be on the Browns’ roster playing on inexpensive contracts.

The Browns spent huge in free agency and on extensions over the past few years to try and buy their way into contention, and the closest they got was a No. 5 seed two years ago before the Houston Texans throttled them in the opening round.

Stockpiling picks is the antithesis of Cleveland’s failed philosophy and also happens to be what usually works with regards to NFL rebuilds.

Browns Can Make Enough Moves to Dominate NFL Drafts in 2025, 2026

Denzel Ward and the Browns defense has the tough task of slowing down Texans QB C.J. Stroud.

GettyCornerback Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns.

To that end, the Browns could also get off of money and bring back yet another first-round draft pick by dealing three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward.

Other NFC North squads — namely the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers, who are both on the edge of title contention — are in serious need of playmakers in the secondary. Ward has a history of concussions and still has three years remaining on his $100.5 million contract.

By flipping Garrett and Ward to a division/conference that minimizes how badly they can hurt the Browns in the future, Cleveland can shed salary and amass five picks in the top 41 of this year’s draft, as well as a second first-rounder to go along with their own in 2026.

The Browns could do even more stockpiling by trading off the No. 2 selection to a team that wants to move up for a young QB — perhaps the New York Giants at No. 3 or the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6 — and get another early second-rounder in 2025 or a third first-rounder in 2026 in the process.

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

