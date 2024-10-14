Browns Star Myles Garrett Named Trade Target to Replace DPOY Frontrunner

The Cleveland Browns have struggled to a 1-5 start this season, igniting a wave of trade speculation. One of the most surprising rumors making the rounds suggests the possibility of Myles Garrett being dealt to the Detroit Lions.

The Lions lost star pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson to a broken leg on Sunday during a blowout win against the Dallas Cowboys. He has notched an NFL-high 7.5 sacks and was the betting favorite for Defensive Player of the Year before the injury.

Hutchinson is likely out for the remainder of the year, and the Lions have championship aspirations. Detroit is 4-1 and one of the top contenders in the NFC.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky urged the Lions to give the Browns a call to see what it would take to land either Garrett or his pass-rush partner Za’Darius Smith.

“I think you call the Cleveland Browns and see what it would cost to get Myles Garrett or Za’Darius Smith,” Orlovsky said on NFL Live on Monday.

Browns DE Za’Darius Smith More Logical Trade Target for Lions

The suggestion that the Browns trade Garrett drew a reaction from the rest of the panel, and rightly so. Garrett is a generational talent coming off his first Defensive Player of the Year honor. Even if the team stumbles to a miserable finish this year, Garrett—who is just 28—would be part of any “rebuild.” Cleveland has Garrett under contract through the 2026 season.

Smith makes a lot more sense as a potential trade target. After a solid first season in Cleveland, he signed a two-year, $23 million contract with the Browns this offseason. Smith has three sacks this year, second only to Garrett (4). He’s added 11 tackles and two for a loss.

“You have to make sure Za’Darius is as willing to play the run as Aidan,” Orlovsky said.

Another intriguing name linked to the Lions is Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby. Orlovsky encouraged the Lions to go all-in, insisting they should offer whatever it takes to acquire the dynamic pass rusher.

“I think you call the Raiders for Maxx Crosby,” Orlovsky said. “I don’t care if it costs you a first-round pick — you give it. You’re the best team in the NFC.”

Myles Garrett Not Losing Faith After Browns’ Miserable Start

The Browns have had a rough start to the year, struggling on both sides of the ball. A 1-5 record is less than ideal, but Garrett is still confident that the Browns can rebound and get back into the mix.

“We have some great leaders in this locker room, including myself,” Garrett said on Sunday after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles. “I’m not gonna let these guys waiver at any point. We have a lot of games left, have a lot of season left, have a lot of AFC games left to keep ourselves in the picture and keep ourselves focused on that. So not worried about that.”

The Browns head back home on Sunday after three consecutive road games. Before their bye week, Cleveland will play three consecutive games at home, including two divisional games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.