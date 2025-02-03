Browns Issue Strong Response to Myles Garrett’s Trade Demand

The Cleveland Browns won’t back down.

Superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett issued a formal demand for a trade on Monday, February 3, citing a desire to move on after eight years in Cleveland and essentially no winning of note. The franchise responded in kind and with relative haste, indicating clearly that it has no plans to honor its best player’s request.

“Myles Garrett made his trade request public today, but the [Browns’] position on Garrett has not changed. The team has no plans to deal him, per source,” NFL insider Albert Breer reported via an X post. “But that certainly won’t stop teams from calling.”

Browns GM Andrew Berry Has Dug in on Myles Garrett’s Future

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry made the team’s initial stance clear last week, saying that the Browns won’t even entertain an offer of two first-round picks in return for Garrett.

On January 6, during his end-of-season press conference, Berry also addressed Garrett’s public unhappiness with the direction of the franchise. Cleveland won 11 games the year prior and earned a playoff berth, but followed up that effort with a three-win campaign in 2024 and ended up with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

“In terms of Myles, my anticipation, [the] expectation is that he’ll have a direct ticket from Cleveland to Canton at the end of his years, and [we] expect him to be here and retire at Brown quite frankly,” Berry said.

Myles Garrett Appeared to Call Out Andrew Berry, Browns in Formal Trade Request

Garrett’s formal statement to the public, which served as his official front-facing trade request, was full of respect and gratitude. However, it also had an edge to it considering the use of the phrase “Cleveland to Canton,” in what was a clear call back to Berry’s comments.

As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today. While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.