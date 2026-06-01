Browns Get Concerning News on Myles Garrett’s Future Amid Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Browns could have to make a decision on star pass rusher Myles Garrett in the coming days and weeks.

Cleveland re-signed Garrett last offseason after he requested a trade. However, after another season of missing the playoffs, rumors of Garrett being traded have only increased, and it’s something that could happen before training camp.

Garrett has yet to report to OTAs, and with that, Browns insider Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan believes it’s a 40 percent chance he’s a member of the Browns this season.

“I’ll put it at 40%,” Ruiter said on 92.3 The Fan about the percent chance he’s a member of the Browns this season. “I’m leaning more towards Myles being traded than him remaining. Last week I was 50-50, 60-40 he stays. There seems to be a lot of smoke out there right now. It feels like the pendulum is swinging towards Myles Garrett playing elsewhere in 2026. We shall see, but today, 4 o’clock is a big deadline.”

It’s a concerning update for Browns fans, as Ruiter believes it’s trending in the direction that Cleveland will have to trade the star pass rusher.

Garrett signed a four-year, $160 million deal with the Browns. He recorded 23 sacks and 3 forced fumbles last season.

Browns Coach Brushes Off Garrett Not Being at OTAs

As Cleveland began OTAs, Garrett wasn’t in attendance.

Although Garrett isn’t at OTAs, new Browns head coach Todd Monken seemingly has brushed off the absence.

“It hasn’t been a lot. It’s fine,” Monken said. “This is voluntary. We’re making a big deal out of this. We really are. It’s voluntary. We have other guys besides Myles that aren’t here. I wish they were here. They’ll be ready. We expect them to be ready. And we’ll be fired up when they’re here.”

Monken, meanwhile, said Garrett and all the players who haven’t attended OTAs have communicated well about their absence.

“Yes, we were informed. And really, all of the players have informed us,” he said. “They’ve been unbelievable with their communication. So is Myles. I mean, they’ve communicated, OK. Doesn’t mean I like the communication, but it’s voluntary. Like I wish they were all here, right? I mean, I’ve said that plenty of times. But every one of them is a Brown, and we’re excited that they are.”

Garrett has spent his entire career with Cleveland after being selected first overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Garrett Requested a Trade a Year Ago

For the second straight year, Garrett’s name is coming up in trade rumors.

After the 2024 season, Garrett requested a trade ahead of the Super Bowl.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever,” Garrett wrote. “My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

Garrett is a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.