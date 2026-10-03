Ex-Browns Star Myles Garrett Trolled by Super Bowl Champ

The Cleveland Browns, even in light of their 3-1 record and sudden appearance on the scene as a competent NFL team with postseason potential in the AFC this year, did the right thing by trading away Myles Garrett to the Rams in June. The team is rebuilding and the picks the Browns got–a first-rounder in 2027, a second-rounder in 2028 and a third-rounder in 2029–figure to be valued assets for a front office that is on a heater when it comes to making picks.

Still, it is not hard to imagine that Garrett, as a force off the edge this season, would give Cleveland a stronger outlook for 2026, with Deshaun Watson finally playing well and the team’s new corps of offensive weapons coming through. The Browns are 3-1, and that would look more sustainable with another star on that defensive front.

Browns 3-1 Without Myles Garrett

Garrett was, clearly, frustrated by the Browns in recent years, going back to his very public trade demand two years ago, which was assuaged by a record-breaking contract. Even as he set the single-season sack record in 2025, he expressed his displeasure with the Browns spinning their wheels and winning only five games. Garrett, at least publicly, did not demand a trade from Cleveland this spring, but he was not happy with the departure of coordinator Jim Schwartz, either.

Still, former star cornerback and Super Bowl champ Asante Samuel had a message for Garrett–a bit of a troll job–on social media this week after the Browns beat the Steelers on Thursday.

Samuel wrote: “Tell Myles Garrett the grass isn’t greener or the other side.”

Now, Garrett has not seen much green grass at all this season, having injured his knee and getting arthroscopic surgery after trying to play through the pain in Week 1. Garrett is on the injured list and the Rams have said he will be given ample time to come back.