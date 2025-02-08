Browns Get Interesting Update on Myles Garrett Trade

If the Cleveland Browns do decide to trade Myles Garrett they’ll get a haul in return for the superstar pass-rusher.

Garrett requested a trade on Feb. 2, citing that he wants a chance to win a Super Bowl. He’s said he doesn’t feel aligned with the Browns on their immediate future and does not want to be part of a rebuild.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fan base of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today,” Garrett said in a statement shared on social media.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

Myles Garrett Trade Could Accelerate Rebuild for Browns

Garrett is one of the most impactful defenders in the league. He tallied 14 sacks and 47 tackles last season. Garrett also collected a league-leading 22 tackles for loss. If a team is interested in landing the former Defensive Player of the Year, they’ll have to pay a steep price, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“People I’ve talked to about Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett’s trade market agree that his immense talent should garner at least two quality picks in return – either two first-rounders, or a first-rounder and a high-level Day 2 pick package,” Fowler said. “They also agree the list of potential suitors would be condensed due to his desire to join a contender after requesting a trade.”

That said, the Browns have been firm that they don’t plan to trade Garrett, who is under contract through the 2026 season.

“Cleveland has no plans to budge on its stance that Garrett won’t be moved. Obviously, that can change; Cleveland has a savvy front office that’s measured but aggressive, so perhaps the trade value will eventually be too hard to pass up,” Fowler said. “But this could drag on for a while. Sources maintain that Garrett is not motivated by money, but rather solely by a desire to win.”

Browns Teammates Trying to Change Myles Garrett’s Mind

Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, has more than lived up to the hype. Through the highs and lows in Cleveland, he’s cemented himself as a franchise cornerstone and an icon in the city.

If the Browns were to trade him, it would send shockwaves through the locker room, raising questions about the team’s direction. Leaders like David Njoku are doing their part to ensure Garrett stays in orange and brown.

“For me, I’m Cleveland ride or die,” Njoku told cleveland.com. “I hope Myles tries to stay. That’s like a brother to me, obviously, so I’m going talk to him and see what I can do. That’s above me, obviously.”

The Browns are gearing up for a pivotal offseason, with Garrett’s future expected to be a major storyline in the months ahead.