Myles Garrett’s Whereabouts Revealed After Missing Browns OTAs

Myles Garrett has not been at the Cleveland Browns‘ offseason workouts. Instead, the star pass-rusher appears to be halfway around the world.

Garrett’s Instagram showed photos from Japan this week, while his alternate account, Man of Tomorrow — which showcases his photography — posted images from a boxing event in Tokyo. The posts surfaced as the Browns continued spring workouts under first-year head coach Todd Monken, adding another layer to an uncomfortable offseason storyline.

Garrett’s absence from voluntary workouts is not a major surprise on its own. He has skipped portions of the voluntary offseason program before and still produced at an elite level. His absence last season did not stop him from winning his second NFL Defensive Player of the Year or setting the single-season sack record.

But the situation feels different this year because Garrett still has not met Monken in person. Monken was asked directly whether he had met face-to-face with Garrett since taking over as Browns head coach in January.

“No,” Monken said, quickly moving on to the next topic.

Myles Garrett’s Absence Adds to Browns Trade Chatter

The situation does not mean a trade is coming. It does not even mean Garrett is necessarily unhappy. But it does keep the conversation alive at a time when the Browns would rather be focused on installing a new system, connecting with the coaching staff, and sorting out their quarterback competition. The Browns have publicly tried to quiet any noise about Garrett’s future.

General manager Andrew Berry has called Garrett a “career Brown” and pushed back on the idea that a recent contract adjustment was connected to a possible trade.

“Standard practice, I don’t comment on player contracts,” Berry said. “I guess probably the easiest thing to say is, if we wanted to trade Myles, we wouldn’t need to make a contract adjustment, so it doesn’t have anything to do with that.”

Still, the adjustment raised eyebrows because of what it could mean financially. The change would make a post-June 1 trade easier to manage from a salary cap perspective.

Browns Need Myles Garrett on Board With Todd Monken Era

Part of the optics is that Garrett is not just another veteran skipping voluntary workouts. He is the Browns’ best player. That makes Garrett’s absence, his overseas travel and his lack of face-to-face contact with Monken feel more significant than a routine OTA no-show.

But at the end of the day, OTAs are voluntary. And Garrett has long had his own offseason routine. The Browns have also shown little public concern about his approach, largely because his production has never slipped.

“This is voluntary. We’re making a big deal out of this. We really are. It’s voluntary. We have other guys besides Myles that aren’t here,” Monken said in April. “I wish they were here. They’ll be ready. We expect them to be ready. And we’ll be fired up when they’re here.”

After signing a four-year, $160 million extension last offseason following a public trade demand, owner Jimmy Haslam challenged Garrett to be more of a leader for the team.

“What we’ve challenged Myles on is, by his practice habits, by his actions, etc., to become a real leader of the team,” Haslam said. “And he has said he’d do that and we’re hopeful that he will be.”

The Browns are scheduled to hold mandatory minicamp June 9-11. Unlike the voluntary workouts Garrett has skipped without consequence, mandatory minicamp carries potential financial penalties for no-shows.