New Details Emerge from Browns’ Blockbuster Myles Garrett Trade

If it wasn’t already abundantly clear that the Cleveland Browns are rebuilding, it is now that the team has decided to trade superstar defensive end Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. After breaking the NFL’s single-season sack record in 2025, Garrett will join a Rams team that is intent on competing for a Super Bowl in 2026.

The return for Garrett was steep, as the Browns managed to land Pro Bowl-caliber edge rusher Jared Verse to help replace the team’s outgoing franchise legend. In addition, Cleveland landed a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a conditional 2029 third-round pick. As it turns out, the Browns’ haul in exchange for Garrett could get even better if a unique situation takes place within the next couple of years.

Browns Could Receive Another First-Round Pick in Myles Garrett Trade

After getting selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Browns and turned himself into one of the greatest players at his position in the history of the league. In addition to his aforementioned sack record, Garrett already has seven Pro Bowl selections, five All-Pro First Team honors, and a pair of Defensive Player of the Year Awards to his name.

Last offseason, Garrett requested a trade out of Cleveland, but he ended up signing a massive four-year, $160 million contract extension with the team. A year later, he ended up getting dealt to L.A., even though general manager Andrew Berry repeatedly insisted the team would not be trading its best player. At the end of the day, it’s tough to say that unloading Garrett is the wrong move for a rebuilding Browns squad.

Not only did Cleveland land a player in Verse who fits its timeline better than Garrett, but it also received a haul of draft picks, too. The list of picks heading to the Browns is already strong, but it could get even better, as the conditional third-round pick in 2029 would become a first-round pick if the Rams were to trade Garrett to one of Cleveland’s AFC North rivals.

“The condition on the Browns 2029 3rd round pick? It becomes a 1st if the Rams trade Myles Garrett into the AFC North,” Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported in a post on X.

Browns Looking to Speed Up Rebuild After Trading Myles Garrett

Right off the bat, it’s no secret that the likelihood of this scenario unfolding is highly unlikely. Los Angeles isn’t making this trade with the intent of holding onto Garrett for a season or two: it wants him to finish his career with the Rams. You never know what the future holds in the NFL, though, so the Browns managed to give themselves a bit of protection in the event Garrett somehow finds his way back into the AFC North down the line.

Even if that condition isn’t met, Cleveland’s return for Garrett is strong, especially if Verse can continue to turn himself into one of the top all-around defensive ends in the league. There’s no doubt that losing Garrett stings, but if the Browns play their cards right, this could help them accelerate what has been a painful rebuild to this point.