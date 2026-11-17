When the Cleveland Browns return from their bye, they’ll bring “Sunday Night Football” back to the lakefront for the first time in seven years.

The NFL announced Tuesday that the Browns’ Week 12 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 29, at Huntington Bank Field.

Originally scheduled for 1 p.m. on Fox, the game moves to NBC. The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers, who had the Sunday night slot, will play at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS. That matchup was initially predicted to be a clash of the AFC’s top teams, but the Chargers have won just one game and Patriots QB Drake Maye is expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time.

The Browns last hosted a Sunday night game in 2019, when the Los Angeles Rams came to town. Cleveland had just one prime-time date on its original 2026 schedule, and that one came down to the final seconds. Andre Szmyt kicked a 56-yard field goal with 10 seconds left to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-24 on a Thursday night in Week 4.

Even before the NFL changed the kickoff, Browns coach Todd Monken had the Raiders game on his mind.

“Can’t wait when we come back in two weeks to play the Raiders here and see the crowd then,” Monken said after the Browns beat Houston.

Browns Take Unbeaten Home Record Into Raiders Game

The Browns go into their bye at 6-4 and in possession of the AFC’s final wild-card spot. They moved ahead of New England in Week 10, two days before they took the Patriots’ place on the TV schedule.

Cleveland is 4-0 at home for the first time since 1963. Deshaun Watson has led a fourth-quarter go-ahead drive in each of the Browns’ six wins. None of those games ended with Cleveland ahead by more than four points. Their six victories have come by a combined 19 points.

Houston jumped out to a 17-0 lead Sunday. With the Browns trailing 17-3 shortly before halftime, Watson found Jerry Jeudy for 65 yards and scored from the 6 on the next snap. The Browns still needed another comeback late. Down 24-20, Watson hit tight end Harold Fannin Jr. for 30 yards to set up Quinshon Judkins’ 5-yard touchdown run with 53 seconds left.

The Raiders game opens a stretch of three straight home dates for Cleveland. The AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals visit Dec. 6, followed by the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 13.

Raiders Bring No. 1 Pick Fernando Mendoza to Cleveland

Las Vegas didn’t draw a single prime-time game when the schedule came out in May, even after taking quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick.

“We don’t draft our way into primetime. We play our way into primetime,” NFL broadcasting executive Mike North said.

The Raiders traded Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings at the deadline, clearing the way for Mendoza to make his first start against Seattle. He completed his first three passes and scored on a 10-yard keeper to finish his opening drive. The Seahawks sacked him six times, and Las Vegas punted on seven straight possessions in a 21-13 loss.

A year ago, it was Cleveland bringing a rookie quarterback to this matchup. Shedeur Sanders threw for 209 yards and his first NFL touchdown in a 24-10 win at Las Vegas in his first career start.

This time, the 4-6 Raiders visit Denver before heading to Cleveland, putting Mendoza in line to make his third start in front of the Dawg Pound.