Browns Predicted to Pass on Arch Manning for ‘Squeaky-Clean’ QB

Well, the Cleveland Browns‘ reputation for oddball quarterback decisions has apparently reached so far and wide that they’re even being predicted to make highly questionable choices deep into the future, and even in a scenario in which they own the top pick in the NFL. At least, that is what ESPN’s draft guru Jordan Reid is foreseeing in his first mock up of the 2027 NFL draft. Not only does Reid predict that the Browns will pull off a major trade for the No. 1 pick, he sees the team turning down a chance to take Arch Manning in favor of Oregon’s Dante Moore.

It’s a long way between now and then, of course, and it is rare that, even in an expectedly strong quarterback class for 2027, all the top players at the position pan out as projected. There will be some duds, as well as some late risers. But most agree that Manning and Moore are the most reliable prospects coming into the college season.

And the Reid sees the Browns “uprooting” the draft to get their choice.

Browns Trade Up for … Dante Moore

Again, a mock draft in August is a bit of an exercise in absurdity. But Reid sees the Browns trading up with the Dolphins–who would, presumably, be happy with new QB Malik Willis in this scenario–to get the No. 1 pick. The cost? Their first-rounder and that of the Rams, plus a fourth-round pick and the Browns’ own 2028 second-round pick.

Once there, it’s Moore over Manning, Reid says.

He does hold out hope for Shedeur Sanders, however: “Unless Shedeur Sanders makes a massive leap in Year 2 (which seems unlikely), the Browns do not (have a quarterback). … Moore has squeaky-clean mechanics, and his accuracy shined in his first year as a starter. This would be a good situation for him, with young players he can grow alongside. If he brings his stellar college play to the NFL, the Browns could turn things around quickly.”

Browns Badly Need a Quarterback, Whether Dante Moore or Arch Manning

That does appear to be the Browns’ plan this season. Start with Deshaun Watson, work into Sanders if Watson can’t cut it, then scrap both of them and pick a quarterback in 2027. Given the level of young talent that the team has been accumulating in the last two drafts, they could be a quarterback away from competing for the playoffs.

(That’s a bit like saying you’re two all-beef patties from a Big Mac, but that’s where the Browns are.)

Another X-factor could the Taylen Green, the super-athletic, 6-foot-6 rookie from Arkansas who may get a chance to play if both Sanders and Watson disappoint. Green is an astounding athlete but needs his mechanics reworked to have an NFL chance.

Athletic Sees Arch Manning as QB1

So, Green could factor in 2027, but the Browns probably will bet the farm for a quarterback in that draft. Within that, it is hard to believe that the Browns and owner Jimmy Haslam, who has ties to Peyton Manning through the University of Tennessee, would pass on Manning, the Texas junior who has yet to fully bud into stardom.

Reid obvious sees Moore ahead of Manning, whom he projects as the No. 2 pick.

A counterpoint is Dane Brugler, the esteemed draft analyst at The Athletic. In his latest NFL draft 2027 big board, he has Manning as the No. 3 overall player. Moore is No. 6.

Brugler wrote: “Drafting a quarterback high in the NFL Draft is a substantial bet, without guarantees. But based on the promise of his tape and traits, Manning looks like the type of prospect worth the gamble. We’ll see if his 2026 tape builds on that optimism.”