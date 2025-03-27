NFL Insider ‘Expects’ Browns to Make a Play for No. 1 Overall Pick

The Cleveland Browns have felt like a bit of a mystery as to which direction they will go when they are on the clock after the Tennessee Titans make their selection.

Yet, one NFL Insider believes the Browns could still attempt to make a play for the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

Adam Schefter Expects Browns to Explore Talks for No. 1 Overall Pick

If you have been reading content on the NFL over the last decade, chances are you have come across something ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported.

While the thought of Cleveland trading up one spot with the Tennessee Titans may seem ludicrous to some, Schefter gave his thoughts on a recent episode of NFL Live about the Browns’ potential interest in acquiring the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Schefter said, “Well you also heard the Titans GM Mike Borgonzi say that he’s open to anything. And so he’s going to be listening to phone calls. That doesn’t mean that the Giants will be able to make it up to 1.”

The Titans currently hold the first overall pick with the Browns and New York Giants following right behind them, which means if any team wants to guarantee they can select Miami QB Cam Ward — they will have to offer the Titans an enticing enough deal to convince them to move down the draft board.

Schefter added, “I expect the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants both to make calls and let’s see if there’s a team that can come up with an offer that the Titans can’t pass up. Yes, the Titans absolutely do like Cam Ward. Yes, they’re ready to take him. But these teams have one month to change Tennessee’s mind and make an offer compelling enough to move Tennessee, which has a ton of holes on its roster, off the No. 1 pick.”

What Are the Quarterback Options for These Teams in 2025?

The quarterback situation for all three teams at the top of the draft is less than ideal. The Browns have money tied into an injured Deshaun Watson, the Giants signed both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason, and the Titans have seen middling results over the first two years of Will Levis’ career.

Since Kirk Cousins is still under contract with the Atlanta Falcons, the only starting caliber quarterback remaining on the open market is Aaron Rodgers — who appears to only be interested in signing with either the Pittsburgh Steelers or Minnesota Vikings.

This leaves the two top quarterback prospects in this draft — Ward and Shedeur Sanders — remaining for three quarterback-needy teams. That assumption is made under the premise that all three of these teams believe Sanders is a franchise-caliber quarterback.

It would appear at least one of these teams is going to miss on landing one of these top prospects, which creates a scenario where the Titans could drive up the price on either the Browns or Giants to trade out of the top spot.

Sure, one of these teams could trade into the back half of the first round in an attempt to land Jaxson Dart — but the options are certainly starting to get a bit thin at the most important position in the sport of football.