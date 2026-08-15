NFL Under Fire for Shedeur Sanders Move Before Browns Opener

The NFL put Shedeur Sanders at the center of its promotion for the Cleveland Browns’ preseason opener despite Deshaun Watson starting against the Chicago Bears.

NFL Network featured Sanders as Cleveland’s representative on its matchup graphic. The league also shared multiple clips of Sanders warming up before the game, creating the impression that the second-year quarterback was the Browns’ primary attraction.

Some fans quickly pointed out the disconnect.

“I see Shedeur is y’all algorithm. Interesting. Could of sworn Watson was starting,” one fan said.

Others believed the league’s promotional strategy indicated which quarterback it preferred to see win the Cleveland starting job.

“You see who the NFL wants at QB1. Sanders equals Higher TV ratings when the Browns play,” another added.

A separate post showed Sanders going through his pregame routine with another direct message.

“Show us what you got today, Shedeur Sanders,” the post read.

Browns’ Deshaun Watson Graphic Draws Backlash

The Browns did not hide Watson from their own social-media promotion. Cleveland featured the veteran quarterback in its game-day graphic, and the fans’ response was predictable.

“How far we have fallen. Ya’ll can’t put any one else up there as the face of the franchise?” one fan said. “Anyone who wants to win with him at QB supports every thing that he did. Simple as that. I think people in the building are underestimating how people feel about this guy.”

“That’s a masterclass in how to ruin all the excitement with one single graphic,” a second fan said.

“Embarrassing. Stop jamming this bum down our throats. No one likes him. Terrible human. Terrible player. Just stop,” another added.

Watson has appeared in just 19 games since the Browns acquired him in 2022 and signed him to a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract. He has gone 9-10 as Cleveland’s starter, throwing for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

His last regular-season appearance came in October 2024, when he ruptured his Achilles against the Cincinnati Bengals. Watson re-ruptured the tendon during his recovery and missed the entire 2025 season.

Deshaun Watson Addressed Difficult Relationship With Fans

Watson acknowledged in June that he may not have the full support of Browns fans if he regains the starting job. The last time Watson played at home, he was booed during introductions before some fans cheered when he suffered his Achilles injury. Several Browns players condemned the reaction after the game, but Watson said during mandatory minicamp that he had moved forward from it.

“At the end of the day, I can’t control what people support,” Watson said. “I think that’s their own opinions. I think that all I can do is just put out the best person I am, showcase who I am as a person, as a player, as a teammate, and what I represent as an individual.”

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk questioned whether the locations of the preseason matchup influenced the order chosen by head coach Todd Monken. Sanders will start next week against the Buffalo Bills in front of a home crowd.

“Ordinarily, I would think the guy who gets the first start has the inside track,” Florio said during an appearance on 92.3 The Fan. “I just can’t help but wonder whether, under these circumstances, the Browns wanted Shedeur to get the home start, Deshaun to get the road start. And if it was flipped — home first then away — then it’d be Shedeur.”

The Browns will close out the preseason against the New England Patriots. Cleveland opens the regular season on September 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.