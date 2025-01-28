Browns 4-Time All Pro Predicted to Land $5 Million Deal

Entering the free agency market after a slew of injuries, the Cleveland Browns have to face the reality of losing Nick Chubb. While Chubb, a four-time Pro Bowler, has arguably been one of the best running backs in the NFL over the past few years, it’s tough to ignore his injury history.

However, if a team is willing to give Chubb a chance, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him play at a high level. He’s an elite-level talent when healthy, as evident by his 1,525-yard and 12-touchdown season in 2022.

The injuries will lower his price, which could play in the Browns’ favor. They don’t have much money to spend, giving them a reason to consider bringing him back.

In a recent prediction from Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, he had Chubb landing a one-year deal for $4 to $5 million, something the Browns could pay.

“Four-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb returned from last year’s devastating knee injury, largely underwhelmed in a bad Cleveland Browns offense, and finished the year early with a broken foot. However, a return to Cleveland would make a lot of sense for the 29-year-old, in part, because the Browns value him… Another year removed from the knee injury, Chubb could return to being the game-changing back he was before it—and the Browns probably offer the best opportunity to rediscover his Pro Bowl form. “After firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Cleveland appears poised to return to Kevin Stefanski’s zone-running, play-action-based offense, which complemented Chubb well in the past… From a contract standpoint, a short-term “prove-it” deal in the $4-5 million range would make sense,” Knox wrote on January 27.

Browns Urged to Bring Chubb Back

Members of the Cleveland Browns have said plenty of times how much they love Chubb. The injuries would be difficult for any player, but Chubb is truly one of a kind, both on and off the field.

He’s respected around the clubhouse, and for a Browns team that’s looking to change their culture, losing him doesn’t help with that.

For all those reasons and more, Lane Dobbins of BrownsWire suggested the Browns bring him back in 2025.

“Nick Chubb has a special place in the lore of our beloved franchise. He stands tall next to the legendary Jim Brown, who is the only Browns to have rushed for 1,500 yards in a single season and at least 1,000 rushing yards across their first four seasons…

“However disappointing his on-field performances have been as of late, the presence of Nick Chubb in the locker room as a leader and a role model remains the same… The Browns need Nick Chubb. The city of Cleveland needs Nick Chubb. Securing his return to the team in 2025 should not take a second thought from this front office,” Dobbins wrote on January 21.

Will the Browns Bring Chubb Back?

What the Cleveland Browns do will likely determine on how the rest of their offseason goes. Chubb shouldn’t be their first priority. The Browns have plenty of more to do and could use their eventually limited funds elsewhere after they get creative with their cap space.

There’s plenty to consider, but even if he isn’t the same player he once was, for about $5 million, there’s value in having him around.