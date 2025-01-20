Cowboys Linked to Browns Superstar 4-Time Pro Bowler

Whether it’s due to him being a fan favorite or one of the best running backs in the NFL when he’s healthy, the Cleveland Browns face a serious situation with Nick Chubb’s future. Chubb had two straight season-ending injuries, an issue for a Browns team looking to win football games.

Heading into free agency, Chubb is a tough player to evaluate. On the one hand, he had four straight seasons from 2019 to 2022 with over 1,065 yards. He also had 40 touchdowns in that span, earning all four of his Pro Bowl nods and an All-Pro selection.

A team should be willing to give Chubb a look despite a broken foot and multiple knee injuries. Evan Massey of Sports Illustrated believes that team could be the Dallas Cowboys.

As a team, the Cowboys had one of the worst run games in the NFL. They averaged just 100.3 yards per game, which ranked 27th out of 32. Somehow, the Browns were even worse, finishing with just 94.6 rushing yards per game.

What Does Chubb’s Future Look Like?

There’s a chance the Cleveland Browns will give Chubb a one-year deal and see if he has anything left in the tank. While other teams like the Dallas Cowboys should be interested in doing the same, Chubb is still an elite talent when he’s healthy and would be an intriguing piece to any roster.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, there’s a chance Chubb could return, but it’ll depend on what his market looks like.

“He knows what the deal was when he walked out that door. He didn’t walk out with any preconceived notions that he’s definitely coming back. I think he’s probably going to have to decide what he wants to do,” Cabot said during an appearance on “The Bullpen” with Adam The Bull .

“And then if he doesn’t find what he wants out there, then maybe he’s willing to come back on some kind of a minimum contract, and they can work through some incentives and things like that.”

What Are the Browns Saying?

There’s an elephant in the room between the Cleveland Browns and Chubb. The team loves him, but they also have to do what’s best for the rest of the roster. Chubb, unfortunately, hasn’t shown the ability to stay healthy.

The Browns likely won’t be a great team next season, but paying someone not to be healthy doesn’t do anyone any good.

That doesn’t take away from what Chubb has done, and Andrew Berry made that known in his end-of-the-year press conference.

“Those are all decisions that we do have to work through the next several weeks. We love Nick. He’s going to be a ring of honor player for us, and we know that. In terms of the short term, that’s something that quite honestly, we just have to work through over the next several weeks,” Berry said, according to the Browns in January.