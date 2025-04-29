Ex-Browns RB Nick Chubb Close to Deal With New Team

A reunion between Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns appears unlikely after the NFL Draft, but the four-time Pro Bowler could soon find a new home.

Chubb is testing free agency for the first time in his career but interest has been limited. His market has been quiet, likely due in part to his recent injury history. Chubb has landed on injured reserve in each of the past two seasons, raising concerns about his durability moving forward.

The Browns and Chubb have had dialogue about a potential reunion, but an NFC North team is firmly in the mix to bring him in, per Ken Carman of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland.

“I heard he is getting close to a deal with another team. It happens to be in the NFC North,” Carman said, failing to expand on the tidbit.

Nick Chubb’s Preparation Remains Elite

Chubb is a workout warrior and determined to prove to the Browns — or any team considering him — that he’s fully recovered and ready to make an impact. He recently shared a workout video showing off his explosiveness, effortlessly clearing high hurdles. His foot and knee appeared strong, and Chubb looked every bit the powerhouse he’s been throughout his career.

When fully healthy, Chubb is an elite running back, capable of serving as a steady engine for an offense. During his last healthy season back in 2022, Chubb carried the ball 302 times for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns. He averaged 5.0 yards per carry. Chubb managed just 332 rushing yards on 102 carries with three touchdowns last season, averaging a career-low 3.3 yards per attempt.

However, with the additions of Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, his role — even if he were to return — would likely be limited. Browns general manager Andrew Berry delivered a blunt message on a reunion with Chubb during his post-draft press conference.

“I’d say not necessarily, but the complexion of our running back room has changed this weekend,” Berry said. “And so, as we work through the undrafted free agency process, maybe take a breath on Sunday, we’ll reassess kind of where the roster is and what opportunities are available to us on the veteran market, and then we’ll operate from there.”

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot said a reunion is unlikely but outlined a scenario where it could still come together.

“Probably the only way they re-sign him now is if someone makes the Browns an offer they can’t refuse for Ford, a speedy back with excellent hands, and a spot opens up for Chubb,” Cabot said.

Browns View Quinshon Judkins at Bell Cow

Before the draft, the Browns’ running back depth chart looked bleak. Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. now have some reinforcements with the additions of Judkins and Sampson, both of whom are expected to contribute next season.

“Really a bell cow, versatile runner who can run through you, run by you, run around you. We’re really excited to have him available to us at the No. 36 pick,” Berry said of Judkins.

Berry said of Sampson: “I think he really compliments our room nicely. Runs a really tough and physical style despite being a little bit undersized. He’s a player who has A-plus makeup and a player that we think has untapped potential in the passing game.”