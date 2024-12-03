Browns Urged to Make Drastic Move With Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns might have to make a tough decision with Nick Chubb.

Nick Chubb has not looked like himself since returning to the lineup and the Cleveland Browns may need to start thinking about a new game plan for the four-time Pro Bowl back.

Chubb has notched 243 yards on 82 carries since his triumphant return to the field in October. His 3.0 per carry average is well below his average, above five for the first six years of his career.

Chubb’s ability and mental strength to work back on the field can’t be questioned. He suffered a major knee injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. He missed the rest of the season and had both his ACL and MCL repaired during two separate surgeries.

Bleacher Report suggested that the Browns slow down their Chubb usage and turn to Jerome Ford.

“Maybe Nick Chubb needs more time to get back to himself after his devastating knee injury last season. Maybe he’s just hitting the age cliff as he turns 29 later this month. Either way, he is not the Browns’ most explosive runner right now,” Bleacher Report said. “It might be time to officially shift to Jerome Ford as the lead back.”

Ford has received just 20 carries since Chubb returned to the lineup but has provided a handful of explosive plays as a pass-catcher. He’s averaged 4.8 yards per carry this season overall.

Fans Question Nick Chubb’s Usage Against Denver

The Browns inserted Ford into the mix a little more against the Broncos. And he had a little more success against a tough Denver defense than Chubb, notching 41 yards on nine carries.

Chubb didn’t see much time in the second half and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told Lisa Salters on Monday Night Football that the plan was to get Ford more involved in the game plan. He also confirmed Chubb is healthy. Browns fans were not too happy about the decision.

“Kevin Stefanski — tell us you bet on Chubb under yards without telling us you bet on Chubb under yards – absolute BS,” one fan said.

“Thinking of the idiots that watched Stefanski call 60 passes for Jameis Winston in a one score game while Nick Chubb watched from the sideline and think he has no culpability in a three-win season,” another fan added.

Nick Chubb’s Future With Browns is Significant Question

Chubb restructured his contract this offseason, significantly lowering his 2024 salary cap hit from $15.85 million to $6.275 million. The new deal includes performance-based incentives, giving Chubb the opportunity to earn up to $12.2 million if certain benchmarks are met.

Chubb has expressed he’s thankful that the Browns didn’t simply cut him loose coming off the injury, which the team could have with very little financial implications. But after this season, Chubb will be a free agent and the Browns will have to decide whether to keep the fan-favorite running back around or not.

Under normal circumstances, it might be an easy decision with an aging running back who is seemingly slowing down. But Chubb has a different kind of relationship with the franchise, the city and even Stefanski.

“He’s my favorite player on the team,” Stefanski said recently. “You can tell everybody else I said that. I have a favorite kid, too. She’s not here. But Nick does the right thing all the time … He’s a special special, player, and he’s a great person.”

Chubb and the Browns will look to regroup after the loss to the Broncos for a rivlary matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.