Browns Share Heartbreaking News on Nick Chubb After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.

The Cleveland Browns‘ season has been a comedy of errors, but there was nothing funny about what happened to running back Nick Chubb in Week 15.

Chubb left the contest against the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter due to a foot injury and was unable to return to the game. The full news, however, was considerably worse than that.

“Nick Chubb broke his foot,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said during his postgame press conference. “It’s tough.”

Chubb’s broken foot almost certainly means the end of his season, but it could also mean the end of his tenure in Cleveland after seven years with the franchise.

