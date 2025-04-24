Browns Dodge Update on Nick Chubb’s Return

Nick Chubb remains a free agent but the Cleveland Browns aren’t ready to comment on a potential reunion with the former Pro Bowl running back.

Chubb is testing free agency for the first time in his career and has received little interest ahead of the NFL draft. The lack of teams lining up to sign him is at least partly due to his recent injury issues. Chubb has finished the last two seasons on injured reserve.

The Browns still need to add some depth to their running back room. Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. are the team’s top two backs. Ford has shown some flashes of ability but has not proven that he can be a full-time lead back. Strong has played sparingly, with 399 yards rushing over two seasons in Cleveland.

As it stands, there’s room for Chubb to return to the Browns. But head coach Kevin Stefanski did not want to speak on the subject while speaking with the media on Wednesday.

“Yeah, I’m not going to get into specifics on those things,” Stefanski said. “I think you guys have heard me talk about Nick quite a bit, what I think about the person and the player. Obviously I think very highly of him.”

Nick Chubb Has Made Mark With Browns

When healthy, Chubb has been one of the most reliable and productive backs in the NFL. In his last fully healthy campaign, the four-time Pro Bowler shouldered a heavy workload, rushing for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns on 302 carries, averaging 5.0 yards per attempt.

But injuries have diminished his once-elite status. In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Chubb suffered a catastrophic knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers, tearing both his MCL and ACL. The severity of the injury led some to question whether he’d ever play again. He underwent two separate surgeries and missed the remainder of the year, with the recovery process bleeding into the following season.

After months of grueling rehab, Chubb returned to action in Week 7 and wasted no time making an impact, finding the end zone in his first game back. Unfortunately, his comeback was derailed just weeks later. In Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Chubb fractured his foot, ending his season prematurely for the second year in a row.

He finished the year with just 332 rushing yards on 102 carries and three touchdowns. He averaged a career-low 3.3 yards per carry. Still, Chubb appears focused on proving he’s not done.

Browns Draft to Dictate Future Signings

The Browns will have a busy draft week and will be in the spotlight early with the No.2 overall pick. Travis Hunter is the favorite to go to the Browns, but the team could go in a variety of directions. Cleveland also holds picks in every round but the fifth and multiple picks in the third and sixth rounds.

The Browns have done their homework on this year’s top prospects, attending pro days and hosting private workouts. Still, they’ve kept their draft plans tightly under wraps.

“Selfishly, I want what is best for the Cleveland Browns. And the good news is all these guys you’re talking about are good for the Cleveland Browns,” Stefanski said. “When you’re looking at these guys through that positive lens, there are some really special players that can help you win.”