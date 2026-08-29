Ex-Browns RB Nick Chubb Just Found His Post-NFL Path

Nick Chubb is already settling into retirement — and, to no surprise, he appears to have found another sport he can dominate.

The former Cleveland Browns running back has taken up golf, playing for only four months before getting an opportunity to showcase his skills at East Lake Golf Club.

The PGA Tour shared footage of Chubb as part of “The Showdown” challenge on No. 15 at East Lake, saying the four-time Pro Bowler is confirmed to compete in the closest-to-the-pin elimination challenge. Chubb looked comfortable with a club in his hands and appeared to be enjoying his newest competitive outlet.

The footage generated plenty of reaction, with some fans already envisioning a second athletic career for Chubb.

“Hope you make the tour,” one commenter wrote.

“Good swing. If anyone deserves more success, it’s Nick Chubb,” another added.

“So this is why he retired from football,” a third joked.

Others focused on seeing a more relaxed version of Chubb, who was known for his quiet and serious demeanor during his playing career.

“As a Browns fan ive never seen this man smile like that,” one fan wrote.

Nick Chubb Walked Away From NFL at 30

Chubb announced his retirement earlier this month after eight NFL seasons, including seven with the Browns.

“Today’s the day I’ve been avoiding for a while,” Chubb wrote in his retirement announcement. “Twelve year old me could never imagine this day, and 30 year old me is wondering where all the time has gone. I’ve known for some time now, but I’m finally ready to share that I’m done playing football.”

Chubb’s career changed dramatically when he suffered a devastating knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers in September 2023. He required two surgeries and missed more than a year before returning to the field with Cleveland.

“The only thing I could control after hurting my knee twice was getting back up, getting back to work, and getting back on the field,” Chubb wrote. “And I was able to do that both times.”

Chubb spent his final season with the Houston Texans, rushing for 506 yards and three touchdowns over 15 appearances. Houston finished with a winning record and reached the postseason, allowing Chubb to walk away on his terms.

“I wanted to end my career on a healthy note, along with a winning season, and I was able to do that,” Chubb wrote.

The former second-round pick finished his career with 7,349 rushing yards, 54 rushing touchdowns and a 5.0-yard average. He earned four consecutive Pro Bowl selections with Cleveland from 2019 through 2022.

Browns Plan to Bring Nick Chubb Home

Chubb played his final NFL season in Houston, but the Browns intend to make sure he officially ends his career in Cleveland. Browns executive J.W. Johnson addressed Chubb’s retirement prior to a preseason matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

“Hell of a career. We’re excited to get him back here and have him retire as a Brown, as he rightfully should,” Johnson said. “Nick, if you’re watching and listening, we’re excited to get you back and get you back here as a Brown.”

Chubb ranks third in Browns history with 6,843 rushing yards and 51 rushing touchdowns, trailing only Hall of Famers Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly in both categories.