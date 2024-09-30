Browns Expected to Make Move With Nick Chubb After Loss to Raiders

Good news has been scarce for the Cleveland Browns lately, but they’re about to receive a much-needed boost with a promising update on Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb.

Chubb is expected to start practicing on Wednesday when he is eligible to come off the team’s physically unable to perform list, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. It’s not all good news, though. Chubb is expected to miss the Week 5 contest against the Washington Commanders.

“The Pro Bowler is not expected to play in Cleveland’s Week 5 game against the Commanders, but the team opening his three-week window will be a significant sign that he is set to return midseason as Chubb and the Browns had hoped,” Rapoport said.

Chubb suffered a significant knee injury in Week 2 last season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He missed the rest of the season and had both his ACL, meniscus and other issues repaired during two separate surgeries.

Nick Chubb Restructured Contract With Browns

The Browns need to turn things around in a hurry to have a shot at the postseason. But for Chubb, it’s a big season regardless in terms of his future. Chubb is entering the final season of his contract with the Browns.

He restructured his deal this offseason amid uncertainty around his return. Chubb’s base salary dropped but he has incentives that could help him earn his previous base of $11.775 million.

There are doubters who are unsure if Chubb can return to his previous form. However, he’s using it as motivation.

“I see everything. It’s not the first time someone has counted me out, so I’ve been here before, and I’m not really paying much attention to it. But I do see it, and I’m just focusing on getting better,” Chubb said in July. “It’s a blessing to play this game. You can’t take it for granted because in one play, it can all be taken away. I’m just blessed to have so much support around Cleveland, the fans, my friends, family, just to keep me uplifted and keep me going.”

When fully healthy, Chubb ranks among the NFL’s elite. In 77 games with the Browns, he’s amassed 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 84.6 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry.

Browns Running Game Struggling Without Nick Chubb

The Browns running game has struggled this season without Chubb in the mix. Cleveland managed 92 yards rushing against the Raiders but quarterback Deshaun Watson chipped in with 32 yards. Another chunk of that yardage also came on one play, with Jerome Ford breaking away for a 35-yard run.

The Browns are averaging 94.8 yards on the ground per game this season, which puts them No. 26 in the league. However, there have been issues that extend beyond running backs D’Onta Foreman and Ford.

The Browns are shorthanded on the offensive line, with multiple starters sidelined with injury. That includes Jedrick Wills Jr., Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin and center Ethan Pocic, who was injured against the Raiders. Cleveland is also missing tight end David Njoku, who is a solid blocker and Pro Bowl receiving threat.

Watson said after Sunday’s loss that he is uncertain how their returns will affect the Browns.

“We’ll see,” he said. “You’ve got to take it one day at a time, so my job is just taking it one day at a time and if whoever’s out there on the field, I’ve got to focus on those 11 guys. So we’d definitely love to have all those guys back and it definitely will help, but we’ll see.”

The Browns are a 3.5-point underdog against the Commanders, per ESPN BET. Washington and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels have won three in a row.